Four people killed after car collides with dumper in Rajasthan

Four people were killed when their car collided with a dumper in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district on Wednesday morning, police said. According to preliminary information, the family was travelling from Jaipur towards Nawa when the accident occurred. (File photo)

The accident occurred in the Nawa area around 5am. The deceased were identified as Laxman Singh (46), his wife Tulsi (45), their daughter Sheetal, aged around 20 years, and the car driver Ramkishan.

The deceased were identified as Laxman Singh (46), his wife Tulsi (45) , their daughter Sheetal (22), and car driver Ramkishan (35).

The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled and all four bodies were trapped inside. Police faced considerable difficulty in rescuing the bodies, which were taken out nearly half an hour after the accident.

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Nawa station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chaudhary said the dumper has been seized and taken to the police station, while its driver fled the spot. Police have launched a search for the driver and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tulsi was working as an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at the sub-health centre in Kasera. According to preliminary information, the family was travelling from Jaipur towards Nawa when the accident occurred.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Nawa sub-district hospital.