Panchkula tragedy: 3 friends killed, 2 critical in late-night car-truck crash

Three friends were killed and two others critically injured as their Swift car rammed into a truck near Tabar village in Raipur Rani area on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway-7 in the wee hours of Monday. Mauli police post sub-inspector (SI) Ramkarn said a case under sections related to rash driving, rash or negligent act that endangers human life, death by negligence, and mischief of the BNS has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Satnam of Kot village. (Sant Arora/HT)

The five friends, aged between 18 and 21, were travelling in a white Punjab-registered car to drop their friend Divya at her home in Shahzadpur, Ambala, around 2.30 am when their vehicle crashed into a truck from the back.

Divya, Sandeep of Abhaypur, Sector 19, and Mohar Singh of Madanpur, Sector 26, died on the spot. Two other passengers, Rishi of Abhaypur and Pushkar of Bhagwanpur village, Dera Bassi, suffered severe head and facial injuries, besides fractures on their limbs, and were rushed to a local hospital before they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Mauli police post sub-inspector (SI) Ramkarn said a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(A) (rash or negligent act that endangers human life), 106 (death by negligence) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Satnam of Kot village.

Both vehicles have been impounded and an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to the crash. The SI said the injured were declared unfit to give statements and their accounts would be recorded later.

Divya had recently completed her BCA and was interning with a Mohali-based company. Mohar Singh worked in the Panchkula Industrial Area, while Sandeep was employed at a hotel in Mohali. The postmortems of Divya and Mohar Singh were conducted on Monday afternoon. Sandeep’s postmortem was deferred to Tuesday at the request of his family.

Biker killed in collision with truck

on Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway

Panchkula A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after an out-of-control Haryana-registered canter rammed his motorcycle from the back near the dumping ground at Morni T-point on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway-7 around 10 am on Monday.

The deceased, Subhash of Khadak Mangoli village, was travelling from Ramgarh towards Panchkula for work when the accident occurred. Bystanders rushed Subhash to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His death also led to a severe traffic jam as grieving family members reached the spot and blocked the road.

Inspector Rampal Singh, the station house officer of Chandimandir police station, said a case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered against the canter driver.

The driver, who allegedly attempted to flee, was nabbed and the vehicle impounded. The canter owner has also been summoned for investigation. The postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday.