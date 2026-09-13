2 killed, 12 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Jambhulwadi in Maharashtra’s Pune district early Sunday morning, police said. The crash near Jambhulwadi involved two trucks, an Ertiga and an Altroz. The truck owner was taken into custody, while police are looking for the driver.

The deceased were identified as Hridaynath Mohan Gaikwad (47), a resident of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, and Anandibai Ramchandra Wadkar (50), a resident of Sector 10 in Nerul. Both died while undergoing treatment.

Senior police inspector at the Ambegaon police station Sharad Zine said the accident took place at 12.10am in front of Laxmi Lodge near Dari Pool. An Ashok Leyland truck travelling from Satara towards Pune allegedly rammed into the rear of an Eicher truck.

“The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the opposite lane, where they collided with a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and a Tata Altroz travelling towards Satara. The Eicher truck, Ertiga and Altroz were severely damaged,” Zine said.

Police said several occupants sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Bharati Hospital, Morya Hospital, Silver Birch Hospital and Shreyas Hospital. Twelve people were injured in the accident, three of whom are reported to be in serious condition.

Police cleared the accident site and restored traffic movement. A case was registered at Ambegaon police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The truck owner, Sandeep Gorakh Suryawanshi (45) from Khatav, was taken into custody, police said. Teams have been formed to arrest the truck driver, Pramod Vitthal Wagh (40), a resident of Khatav taluka in Satara district.

Further investigation is being carried out by a team from the Ambegaon police station.