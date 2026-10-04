Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was the country's fifth-largest exporting state, with Bhadohi carpets making a major contribution. UP fifth-largest exporting state, Bhadohi carpets making major contribution: CM

Taking to X, the CM claimed that UP's exports have doubled in the last 10 years, crediting the "double-engine" government for the achievement.

"The talent of Bhadohi once had to find its own way, but today the government is opening new doors of development, markets and opportunities for it. The state's exports have increased by nearly 2.27 times in the last 10 years and have crossed ₹2 lakh crore. UP is the fifth-largest exporting state in the country. Bhadohi's carpets make a major contribution to these exports."

He said that the same hands that took Bhadohi's carpets to the world through their craftsmanship had, before 2017, continued to wait for basic facilities and opportunities.

"Today, under the double-engine government, the same craftsmanship is being connected with development and the global market. The demand for Bhadohi's hand-made carpets is today the highest in the world, earning recognition for Uttar Pradesh's craftsmanship on the global stage," he said.

The CM also announced that he will be inaugurating the golden jubilee edition of Asia's largest international handmade carpet trade fair, 'India Carpet Expo', on Sunday, and interact with exporters, sellers and entrepreneurs of the carpet industry.

"Respect for the artisan's hands, expansion of enterprise, employment for the youth and prosperity for Bhadohi - this is the new identity of the confluence of heritage and development in the new Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The chief minister further announced that 112 development projects worth more than ₹1,340 crore will be gifted to the Bhadohi, Aurai and Gyanpur Assembly constituencies, and beneficiaries of various schemes will be provided benefits.

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