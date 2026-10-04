HT Morning Brief October 4: India women rule Asian Games hockey again; IIT-B director quizzed over suicide

Good morning, readers. Your daily briefing is here, covering politics, world news, sports and entertainment. India players celebrate after winning the gold medal match against China at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. (Reuters)

44 years later, India’s women are Asian Games hockey champions again Forty-four years is an eternity in sports, and here it represents an interminable period of waiting and unfulfilled dreams. On Friday night in Kakamigahara at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, that agonising wait dissolved into unbridled joy as the Indian women’s hockey team achieved glory by defeating defending champions and Paris Olympics silver medallists China 1-0 in an intense final. Click here to read more.

Government, NTA officials may not be named in CBI charge sheet over NEET-UG paper leak The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to file its second and final charge sheet in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 paper leak case within a week but is unlikely to implicate any official from the central government or the National Testing Agency (NTA), officers familiar with developments said. The CBI probe has only been able to establish the role of 13 individuals — including NTA-appointed subject experts, coaching centre operators, middlemen and candidates — raising questions about the investigation into a leak that affected the future of millions of students and triggered the largest street protests in years. Read more here.

IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare questioned for 10 hours over student suicide; cops ask about caste abuse, ChatGPT use A day after IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla was interrogated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for around eight hours, institute director Shireesh B Kedare was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday in connection with the suicide of the 22-year-old student on campus last month. A senior Crime Branch officer said Kedare was questioned about the alleged caste-based abuse, the procedure followed by the institute after the student was caught copying and using ChatGPT during the examination, and whether he had received any complaint from the student about alleged caste bias. Click here to read more.

‘One last fight left in me’: Capt Smit Machchhar's detailed account of flydubai ‘crash attempt’ in call with Netanyahu Capt Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was attacked by his co-pilot during the latter's attempt to crash a flydubai aircraft, described the incident in detail to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. Recalling the attack inside the cockpit, Machchhar said he felt a “big blow to the back of the head” and that “the blows kept coming”. Read more here.