Dimapur/Kohima, The University of Oxford returned the remains of 39 members of the Naga community, which were held at its Pitt Rivers Museum for more than a century, in a historic repatriation initiative. Oxford University returns remains of 39 Naga people after more than a century

The remains were formally handed over to the Forum for Naga Reconciliation and the Naga Tribe Hoho at a ceremony held at the museum on Monday.

The transfer of title document was signed by Pitt Rivers Museum Director Professor Laura Van Broekhoven and FNR representative Rev Dr Wati Aier. It was witnessed by Visier Sanyu on behalf of the FNR and Thejao Vihienuo representing the Naga Tribe Hoho.

Following the handover, the ancestral remains were moved from the University of Oxford to begin their journey to Nagaland, according to a statement issued by the FNR on Tuesday.

The remains had been part of the collections of the Pitt Rivers Museum, established in 1884, which houses cultural artefacts collected from different parts of the world.

Addressing the ceremony, University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey described the handover as a historic moment in the relationship between the university and the Naga people.

She said the initiative reflected a community-led effort towards reconciliation, healing and peace, the statement said.

Sanyu spoke about the impact of British colonial violence on Naga communities and recounted how his own village was burnt by colonial forces.

Emphasising the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation, he quoted late Naga peace activist Niketu Iralu as saying, "Hate not transformed is transferred".

Thejao Vihienuo, president of the Angami Public Organisation, who represented the Naga Tribe Hoho, said the return of the ancestral remains was the right of the Naga people to care for their ancestors.

He called for the return of all Naga ancestral remains held in museums to their homeland with dignity.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for the burial of the remains at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima.

The Naga Solidarity Park Management Committee has allocated a designated site within the park.

A prayer service was recently held at the park to mark the formal commencement of preparatory work for the proposed burial site, the committee's convenor Vipopal Kintsi said.

The proposed burial is intended to provide a common resting place for the ancestral remains and promote healing, reconciliation and unity among the Naga people, he said.

Kintsi said the homecoming of the remains should transcend historical and tribal divisions and strengthen a shared sense of Naga identity.

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