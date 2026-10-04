Salman Khan says he was reluctant to host Dus ka Dum amid negativity, dad Salim Khan convinced him: ‘Bharosa rakho’

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, and fans love his unfiltered and candid side when he interacts with the contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor is not new to hosting, as he has also entertained fans as a host in the popular game show Dus Ka Dum. He took on as the host of that show in 2008, when the first season premiered on Sony Entertainment Television. Salman Khan is one of the most popular TV hosts in India.

What happened in Weekend ka Vaar? In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled the contestants for deliberately hiding their real personalities and avoiding conflict. The reason? That he would lash out at them during the weekend and it would hurt their game. Salman said that the last week saw several contestants playing rather meekly, and asked what can he say if there's no content for him. He advised that there is nothing to be scared of and everyone must be free to express themselves.

Salman then gave an example from his own personal life. The actor shared that there was a time when there was a lot of negativity around him with the kinds of things that were written on him. Salman said that the reaction was such that it took precedence over all the films he had done so far, be it Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tere Naam, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! or Karan Arjun.