Kareena Kapoor says she finds sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh watching her ads 'weird', reveals their reactions

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has revealed that her sons Taimur and Jeh are now at an age where they notice her advertisements everywhere, leaving her in an amusing yet awkward situation. The actor recalled her elder son Taimur questioning her about one of her ads at an airport. Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur's reaction to her advertisements.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur's reaction to her ads In an interview with Screen, Kareena revealed that she still feels weird about Taimur and Jeh seeing her advertisements everywhere and said, "It’s a lot, because now they are constantly watching ads. I don’t know what I feel when my ads show up in front of them. Whether I want them to see too much or… there is a constant battle."

She further recalled Taimur's reaction to one of her advertisements at the airport and said, "I feel weird sometimes, like at airports. If I see myself pouting in some ad, Taimur asks, ‘Why are you doing that?’ I ask him to move on, its an ad, that’s fine. But he asks why am I doing that. I just ask him to leave it and let it be."

In the same interview, Kareena also talked about Taimur and Jeh’s use of devices such as laptops and mobile phones. She revealed that although Taimur and Jeh do not have access to phones, they think their nanny’s phone is theirs. She added that she is very "hyper" about the digital world and has to snatch phones from her sons’ hands when they play games all day. She also recalled Taimur questioning her when she denied him the phone, saying, "you and abba also talk on the phone."

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012, after dating for around five years. The couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). Taimur was born in 2016, while Jeh was born in 2021. While both Kareena and Saif are Bollywood stars, the actor has revealed that her son Taimur has no interest in drama or films and is instead more interested in sports personalities. She also revealed that Taimur wishes to play football or cricket at a global level.