When Bhagyashree revealed how she made sure that her shaadi ki mehendi did not fade for one year after marriage: ‘Toothpick se khud hi laga deti’

Actor Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani have been married for more than thirty years. In a chat with Hauterrfly from earlier this year in January, Bhagyashree opened up about her marriage and how she had one wish- to keep her mehendi intact. The actor then went on to share how she made sure that her shaadi ki mehendi did not fade away, keeping it on her palms even after one year of marriage! Bhagyashree opened up about her marriage and the desire to keep her mehendi. (Photo:Rajesh Kumar/HT)

What Bhagyashree said During the chat, Bhagyashree said, “Regarding the wedding, I wasn't as attached to the wedding outfit as I was to having mehendi on my hands. That was the only thing that I told my mother-in-law, ‘Buy the wedding saree as you wish, but I just want mehendi on my hands…’ In fact, for a whole year, I didn't let the mehendi fade.”

“Woh kam ho jaati toh vaapas main bulaake lagwa leti. Jab mehendi waali nahi thi tab mehendi ki katori leke baith jaati aur toothpick se khud hi mehendi laga deti (If it started to come off, the person would be called. When they were not available, I would sit with the bowl and apply it using a toothpick)!” she added with a smile.

Maine Pyaar Kiya star had also revealed that her husband never really proposed to her. In a surprise move last year, Himalay went down on his knees and popped the question. The actor took to her social media and shared about the romantic proposal. She wrote, "Secret let out...No matter what everyone feels about Himalayji being a romantic husband.. he wasn't so earlier and I kept telling him that he never really had proposed to me. So here I was, midst of a photoshoot & to my surprise he just interrupted us with this song. (Diljit would have cried to hear this version tho). But yay ! Hubby decided to finally to go on his knees. Sharing some candid pics that my photographer @prashantsamtani clicked." She used the song Kabhi Usey Noor Noor Kehta Hoon with the pictures.