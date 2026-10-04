When Aishwarya Rai reacted to her and Abhishek Bachchan being compared to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: ‘Turn this around’

During the same interview, Aishwarya also spoke about living with her in-laws, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, after her marriage to Abhishek. Explaining to the English journalist why living with family is considered a normal part of Indian culture, she said, "Before marriage, I was asked whether I live with my parents and people for some reason would be so intrigued and fascinated by this whole idea, which to us as Indians is normal. We live with our families. We are very family-oriented culture. I have lived with my parents right up to the point I got married. And as Indians mostly when a girl does get married, she goes and stays with her husband, who also stays with his family, largely. I mean, I’m not saying that in the urban culture, people are not living independently of their parents, but, largely, as a culture, this is the set up."

During the interaction, Aishwarya and Abhishek were called the ‘Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of India’. Aishwarya, in her trademark charm and confidence, turned the comparison around and said, “What if we turn this around and call them Aishwarya and Abhishek of America.”

Bollywood A-list couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for almost two decades and remain one of the most iconic couples in the Hindi film industry. Recently, a clip from Aishwarya’s old BBC interview from 2010, just three years after her marriage to Abhishek, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the interview, the couple was referred to as the ‘Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of India’. However, it was Aishwarya’s witty response that has her fans in awe.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's love story Aishwarya and Abhishek’s love story began with friendship. The two first worked together in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later reunited for Kuch Naa Kaho. Their friendship grew over the years before they eventually started dating.

The two grew closer while working together on Umrao Jaan in 2006, and their relationship reportedly blossomed further during the making of Mani Ratnam’s Guru. After the film’s premiere in New York, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya on the balcony of his hotel.

Aishwarya said yes, and the couple got married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family home in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.