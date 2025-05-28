After Aishwarya’s childhood pics go viral, fans debate if Aaradhya looks like her or Abhishek; ‘she’s a clone of…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled hearts last week thanks to her glam looks for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For her first appearance, the actor left us gasping for air as she turned on her bahu mode in a Manish Malhotra saree with sindoor in her signature middle parted hair. With her second red carpet walk, Aishwarya turned heads in a hand-embroidered black gown accented with micro glass crystals by Gaurav Gupta. Well, this week Aishwarya is making headlines because of her throwback pictures which have gone viral on social media. Some snaps, especially those clicked in her childhood, have left netizens debating. Here’s why! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

Why are fans debating over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s old pictures? Well, one thing that all netizens have agreed upon is that the actor is gorgeous. A social media user gushed, “I will never in my life find anyone as beautiful as Aishwarya in her youth. She is the epitome of ‘bhagwaan ne bhot fursat me banaya hai’,” whereas another wrote, “She really is one ethereal living painting.. so darn gorgeous.” But the internet is divided about whether Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan looks more like her mother, or her father Abhishek Bachchan.

Some have declared Aaradhya as Aishwarya’s mini me. One such netizen stated, “I suddenly realised her daughter has her features. The second last pic, is quite telling,” whereas another wrote, “Aaradhya really is her mini me!” A social media user claimed, “Now i know where aaradhya’s hairstlye inspo comes from,” whereas a comment read, “Her daughter looks just like her.” Meanwhile, others are convinced that Aaradhya looks more like Abhishek. For instance, an internet user wrote, “Aaradhya is a mini version of Abhishek,” whereas another comment read, “People are really pushing this, she's all her dad female version and she's beautiful.” A netizen claimed, “She is spitting image of abhishek, only hairstyle is same 😂,” while another opined, “She’s a clone of her dad. Stop it.”

Well, let’s just say Aaradhya got the best of both worlds with such beautiful parents!