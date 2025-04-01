Aaradhya matches steps with Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re in unseen video from family wedding; watch

For the last few months, Bollywood royalty Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been in the news due to divorce rumours. But instead of breaking their silence or sharing an official statement about their marriage, the couple silenced these false reports with their public appearances. Like recently when they attended a cousin’s wedding in Pune with their darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family looked very happy together as they posed for pictures with the bride and groom, dressed to the nines in desi attire. Aaradhya looked just like her beautiful mother Aishwarya in her elegant lehenga. Well, the star kid dances like her mother too! Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan dancing to Kajra Re

Yes, you read that right. We got our hands on a viral unseen video from the family affair where Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were joined by Aaradhya Bachchan as they set the stage on fire with their dance moves. The cherry on the cake was the song! Abhishek and Aishwarya recreated their iconic hook step of their unforgettable masterpiece Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli (2005) while Aaradhya perfectly matched steps with them. Watching Abhi and Aish together, grooving to their song with their daughter, is no less than a treat for our eyes.

Clearly, there is no trouble in this paradise and netizens should leave it at that. Now let’s take a trip down memory lane! Two years before getting married to Abhishek, Aishwarya joined her husband and his father Amitabh Bachchan for this special dance number in Bunty Aur Babli. Also starring Rani Mukerji, the film followed the story of two con-artists with Big B as a cop out to get them. Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh’s chemistry on Kajra Re was fire, making it one of the biggest chartbuster tracks of the time. Watching Aishwarya and Abhishek dance to the same song with their daughter Aaradhya, almost 20 years later, feels like life coming full circle.