‘Ise bolte hain star’: After her bahu look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves fans gushing in a black gown at Cannes

The queen of Cannes, also known as one of the most gorgeous women alive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the French Riviera this week to slay on the red carpet like she does almost each year. At this point, the Cannes Film Festival seems incomplete without the Bollywood beauty. This year, for her first appearance, Aishwarya flaunted her royal Indian bahu side in an ivory saree by Manish Malhotra, with her signature middle parted hair. The show-stealer was the deep red sindoor on her head, which once and for all squashed all divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Well, after she walked the 2025 Cannes red carpet for the second time last night, Aishwarya has been declared as the winner of the film festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 2025 Cannes

For her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a custom Gaurav Gupta creation. She dazzled like never before on the red carpet in this hand-embroidered black gown accented with micro glass crystals. Over her shoulders, the diva wore a handwoven Banarasi brocade cape which featured a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita. Aishwarya’s hair was side-swept, a welcome change for fans, and she added the perfect splash of colour with a red hot pout. Once again, the actor proved that she is so totally worth it!

After witnessing Aishwarya in all her glory, fans caught their breath and showered social media with love for her second look at Cannes, declaring her a ‘star’. For instance, one internet user gushed, “This is a STAR ! Absolute masterclass in posing. HMU on point; and for once the focus is on how incredible she is - the outfit is just there as a supporting character,” whereas another wrote, “Ise bolte hain staaaaaar!!! God! Everyone pales in front of her.” A comment read, “Cannes means Aish, Aish means Cannes. The OG mother. I was thinking aiyo no aradhya this time, but heyy,” while another netizen claimed, “Now we know the difference between Movie star and insta influencer!! 😌” Another fan rightly stated, “Ash has won Cannes. AGAIN.”

Witnessing Aishwarya slay at Cannes is always a delight! She will never not be iconic.