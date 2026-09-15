Kareena Kapoor says she is ‘hyper’ about her sons Taimur-Jeh’s screen time: ‘I literally have to snatch phones’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has often talked about how she is the stricter parent with her kids, while Saif Ali Khan is the more relaxed one. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Kareena opened up about her efforts to keep sons Taimur and Jeh away from phones and limit their exposure to the digital world. The actor admitted that she is “hyper” about screen time and often has to snatch phones away from her children when they spend too much time playing games. Kareena Kapoor talks about her sons' device rule.

Kareena Kapoor says she panics if Taimur and Jeh max out their screen time limit Kareena talked about Taimur and Jeh’s use of devices such as laptops and mobile phones and said, "They do not have access to phones. Taimur’s nanny has a phone which he insists is his phone. I said, ‘Its not your phone.’ He asked if he can tell his friends that it’s his phone, but I denied. I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he then points out that ‘you and abba also talk on the phone.’ When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands."

She added, "Saif feels that I am too hyper and I need to relax, but I tell him that I need to be hyper about this. So, this is the only thing that we probably argue about. I just want to keep them still as small as possible… forever."

Kareena said that while she wants to keep up with the changing times, she does not want her children to be exposed to technology at a potentially dangerous level. She admitted that she is paranoid about the impact of AI on her young children, adding that certain aspects of the technology disturb her. Kareena said there needs to be a balance, with certain uses of AI being restricted while it is also used for beneficial purposes.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie Kareena will next be seen in Daayra. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kareena and Prithviraj will essay the roles of police officers in the film. Inspired by true events, Meghna has co-written the film with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios, Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18 and will clash with Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe. The spy comedy also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Srivastava in lead roles.