Drishyam 3 writer Aamil Keeyan Khan reveals how makers protected the film’s biggest twist from the crew

One of the biggest questions around Drishyam 3 was how much of its story would come from the Malayalam version starring Mohanlal. Since that film already exists, there was bound to be curiosity about whether the Hindi version would follow the same path or take a different route.

As Drishyam 3 continues its strong run in theatres, Aamil has opened up about what went into creating the final chapter. He also recalled working with Ajay Devgn and why the actor's ability to switch between conversations and characters left him stunned.

Drishyam: The Conclusion had one particularly difficult job: surprise an audience that has spent years trying to stay ahead of Ajay Devgn 's Vijay Salgaonkar. Every clue, every suspicious detail and every possible loophole is bound to be examined more closely when it comes to the Drishyam franchise. For writer Aamil Keeyan Khan, that meant the third film could not simply repeat what had worked before. It had to find a new way to keep viewers guessing.

Aamil revealed that the Hindi team had actually started working on its own story before they read Jeethu Joseph's draft for the Malayalam film. The writing began after Drishyam 2, when neither version was ready and the team was still figuring out where the story could go. He believed the two films cannot be looked at simply as the same story being told in two languages. The tone, performances and even the way audiences connect with the characters can change considerably.

The climax was kept on a need-to-know basis If there is one thing the makers of a Drishyam film cannot afford, it is a leak. The climax and major twists had to remain protected, and director Abhishek Pathak apparently took that responsibility very seriously.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, he revealed Abhishek ran the production with the same caution that Vijay Salgaonkar would have used while covering his tracks. "Abhishek basically ran the production like Vijay Salgaonkar would," he said. “The climax wasn't given to a large part of the crew. People got information on a need-to-know basis. Sometimes a department only knew what it needed to execute a scene, not necessarily why it was executing it. A lot of actors and crew from the film, and my own friends and relatives, tried to bribe me for the ending. But like Gaitonde, I remained honest and loyal to the producers”.