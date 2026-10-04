Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ajay Devgn film continues rampage, crosses ₹150 crore to beat Awarapan 2, The RajaSaab lifetime
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller has breezed past the ₹150 crore mark in its opening weekend itself.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion is continuing its rampage at the domestic box office for the third day in a row. The crime thriller, which marks the culmination of the Drishyam saga, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark and is poised to storm past the ₹200 crore mark soon.
Drishyam 3 box office update
The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion were enough indication that the film was poised for a massive opening weekend. The film registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film. The overall advance booking for the opening weekend exceeded ₹50 crore even before release. Drishyam 3 sold 13 lakh tickets before it released. All of this culminated in a historic opening weekend.
On release day, Drishyam The Conclusion earned a massive ₹62 crore net in India, the fourth-biggest opening by a Hindi film ever. On Saturday, the film dipped a bit, returning figures of ₹53.50 crore. However, it was still enough to take the film past ₹100 crore. On Sunday, the film saw its earnings accelerate. By 5 PM, Drishyam The Conclusion had crossed the ₹150 crore mark, settling in at ₹154 crore net.
Deep Dive
On Sunday, Drishyam 3’s morning shows saw around 42% occupancy across India, with some tier-2 and tier-3 centres reporting even higher occupancy. This is already among the biggest opening weekends by a Hindi film in history.
Drishyam 3 beats Shaitaan, The RajaSaab lifetime hauls
Drishyam The Conclusion’s record-breaking opening weekend has allowed it to surpass the lifetime collections of several big films from recent times. It had already beaten Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹107 crore) on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, it had surpassed Prabhas’ The RajaSaab ( ₹138 crore), Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 ( ₹150 crore), and Ajay’s own film, Shaitaan ( ₹144 crore).
Bollywood’s top opening weekends
Drishyam The Conclusion is on course to register one of the biggest opening weekends for a Hindi film at the domestic market. The overall record - Dhurandhar 2’s massive ₹443 crore start - is well beyond its reach, as are the marks set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹286 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹280 crore). But a strong day has helped it break into the top 10, potentially overtaking War ( ₹166 crore) and Sultan ( ₹180 crore). However, surpassing Animal ( ₹202 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹204 crore) may just be out of its grasp.
All about Drishyam The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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