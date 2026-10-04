Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film races to ₹177 crore; beats part 1's lifetime haul in just 2 days
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 2: The Ajay Devgn-starrer is on course for a monstrous opening weekend.
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 2: After a record-breaking start on Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion slowed down a bit on Saturday, but still had enough momentum to cross the ₹150 crore mark in just two days. The film has now entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year and is set to climb the list very quickly.
Drishyam 3 box office update
The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion were proof of how well it was slated to perform. The film registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film. The overall advance booking for the film by release day exceeded ₹50 crore. This converted into a strong opening day, helping the film amass ₹93 crore worldwide on Friday.
The trend of solid collections continued on Saturday as well. The Abhishek Pathak directorial earned ₹53.50 crore net on Saturday in addition to the ₹62 crore it earned on Friday. This takes the Drishyam The Conclusion’s domestic earnings to ₹115.50 crore net ( ₹138.60 crore gross) after two days. The film is on course for one of the biggest opening weekends for a Hindi film, rivalling Stree 2 and Animal.
Deep Dive
Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion showed an improvement overseas on Saturday. So far, it has earned a neat $4 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹177 crore.
Drishyam 3 beats Drishyam in just two days
Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent big-budget films, including Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which earned ₹176 crore last year. But most impressive has been Drishyam The Conclusion’s performance relative to the first two parts. On Saturday morning, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Drishyam. The 2015 film earned ₹107 crore at the box office.
All about Drishyam The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from part 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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