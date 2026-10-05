Liked Dupahiya 2? Here are 5 heartwarming shows on OTT that capture the magic of small-town India

For those who leave behind the comfort and familiarity of their small towns to build a life in the big city, homesickness can become a constant companion. The occasional trip back home offers some respite, but when life gets busy in the chaos of a new city, there are a few shows that can make you feel like you’re back home. Shows that you may have already watched but keep returning to because they bring back the warmth, people and little moments that you miss. Panchayat and Gullak are streaming on Prime Video and Sony LIV, respectively.

Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava-starrer Dupahiya is one such show. With its second season recently released, the show once again brings the calm, charm and chaos of small-town life to the screen. If you’re always on the lookout for such shows, we have a list of five web shows that capture the magic of small-town India.

Panchayat During the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, one show that made strangers in a big city feel right at home was Panchayat. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the series follows Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a government job as the village panchayat secretary. What begins as a frustrating posting slowly turns into an unexpectedly warm relationship with the people of Phulera. From Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) to Prahlad (Faisal Malik) and Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), the show’s characters bring the wit, warmth and straight-talking charm that make small-town India so familiar.

The show quickly gained popularity after its release in 2020 and, with four seasons now out, has become one of the biggest shows on OTT. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.