Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film mints ₹272 crore, beats Raid 2, Bhooth Bangla lifetime hauls in opening weekend itself
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller has inched close to the ₹300 crore in its opening weekend.
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: After a record-breaking start on Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion jas continued its rampage over the remaining weekend. The film soared past several milestones in its first three days, stopping just short of the ₹300-crore mark. The film is already among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026, and it still hasn’t even seen its first Monday in theatres yet. If it gets a solid first week, Drishyam 3 will climb higher on that list very quickly.
Drishyam 3 box office update
The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion were proof of how well it was slated to perform. The film minted ₹50 crore in gross earnings from India even before release. This converted into a strong opening day, helping the film amass ₹93 crore worldwide on Friday. The momentum continued beyond that, on to Saturday and Sunday as well.
The Abhishek Pathak directorial earned ₹53.50 crore net on Saturday in addition to the ₹62 crore it earned on Friday. On Sunday, it reported net earnings of ₹61 crore. This takes the Drishyam The Conclusion’s domestic earnings to ₹176.50 crore net ( ₹211.80 crore gross) after three days. The film has set the record for the seventh biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film, almost rivalling Sultan and beating War and Tiger 3.
Deep Dive
Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion has remained steady overseas in its first three days. So far, it has earned just over $6 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹273 crore in its opening weekend.
Drishyam 3 beats Raid 2, Bhooth Bangla
Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent big-budget films, including Ajay Devgn’s own film, Raid 2 ( ₹243 crore), Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹266 crore), and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla ( ₹247 crore). Drishyam 3 is now on course to become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all time. For that, it will have to surpass Drishyam 2 ( ₹347 crore) and Tanhaji ( ₹367 crore).
All about Drishyam The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from Drishyam 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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