Fever in children is not always just viral infection: Paediatrician Dr Amit Vij lists 7 signs that could indicate sepsis

Fever is one of the most common reasons parents seek medical help for their children. In most cases, it is linked to a viral infection and settles with adequate fluids, rest and care. However, fever can sometimes signal a more serious infection that may lead to sepsis.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, paediatrician Dr Amit Vij explained that sepsis is the body's extreme immune response to an infection. It can affect vital organ function and, in children, can worsen quickly.

“Fever on its own does not mean that a child has sepsis. What matters is whether the child is showing other signs of being seriously unwell,” he stated, before sharing a list of warning signs that parents will do well to look out for.

1. Breathing becomes fast or difficult “If a child is breathing much faster than usual, struggling to breathe, grunting or showing signs of the chest pulling in while breathing, it should not be ignored,” noted Dr Vij, explaining that these symptoms may occur when an infection affects the lungs or when the body is under significant stress.