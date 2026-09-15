Is your body lacking essential nutrients? Dietician shares signs to watch out for

“When certain nutrients are lacking, the body may sometimes show subtle signs. However, these symptoms can have many different causes, so they should not automatically be assumed to indicate a deficiency,” she noted, before listing some of the commonly seen symptoms and what they might suggest.

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A healthy diet is a balanced diet that includes all necessary macro and micronutrients that the body needs in the right proportions. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, dietician Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, shared, “Our bodies need a wide range of vitamins and minerals to support energy production, immunity, healthy blood cells, bones, muscles and brain function.”

According to the dietitian, certain groups are more likely to be vulnerable to nutrient deficiencies. They include people with restrictive diets, individuals with gastrointestinal conditions affecting nutrient absorption, older adults, pregnant women and those with increased nutritional requirements.

What to do after noticing the symptoms? In the words of Deepali Sharma, “The key is to look at symptoms in context rather than self-diagnosing.”

A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, dairy or suitable alternatives, nuts, seeds and adequate protein can help meet most nutritional requirements.

“If symptoms persist, a doctor can assess dietary habits, medical history, and, when appropriate, recommend blood tests to identify a specific deficiency,” she noted. “Taking supplements without confirming a deficiency is not always beneficial and, in some cases, excessive intake can be harmful.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Deepali Sharma is a clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. She holds a postgraduate diploma in Dietetics and Public Health Nutrition and has over 9 years of experience in the field.