From better sleep to improved focus: Neurologist explains what a digital detox does to your brain

Your world is surrounded by devices of different sizes. With so many gadgets competing for your attention, screens have become nearly impossible to escape. To counter this, an entire market of digital detox retreats has emerged, with resorts and tour packages encouraging travellers to go screen-free.



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We asked Dr Mahendra JV, HOD and consultant in the Department of Neurology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, to explain the clinical reasons behind the booming digital detox business and what stepping away from screens may do to the brain and body.

Why are digital detox retreats becoming so popular? Digital detox retreats are becoming popular as more travellers seek holidays that allow them to escape constant notifications, work messages, and social media updates.

Dr Mahendra noted, “The digital detox retreat market is projected to reach 1.65 billion dollars in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2 percent through 2030, with 67 percent of global travellers now actively seeking tech-reduced or screen-free experiences. This surge is not merely a wellness trend; it reflects a growing clinical reality that constant connectivity exacts a measurable physiological toll, and emerging research now substantiates what many practitioners have long observed anecdotally: disconnection produces significant, biologically quantifiable changes in the body and brain.”

The rise of screen-free travel may be driven by more than just a desire to escape digital noise. Constant connectivity can affect the nervous system, so disconnecting occasionally through a digital detox retreat may allow the mind and body to rest and recover.