Can being physically active lower the risk of stroke and premature death? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar explains
Dr Sudhir Kumar highlights that physical activity can increase life expectancy for people with atrial fibrillation, adding up to 1.15 years.
Staying physically active is one of the most incredible things that you can do for your body and overall health. Now, in an X (formerly Twitter) post dated August 27, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, highlighted that being active also lowers your risk of getting a stroke and premature death.
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The neurologist posted on X, “Another strong reason to be physically active: lower risk of stroke and premature death.” He cited an August 2026 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, where researchers studied the ‘impact of physical activity on stroke and mortality in individuals with and without atrial fibrillation’.
Being physically active lowers the risk of stroke and premature death
According to Dr Sudhir, in the recently published study, the following observations were made:
⦿ Being physically active, even just a LITTLE, was linked to:
- Up to 19% lower stroke risk
- up to 22% lower risk of death from any cause.
Being active helps those with atrial fibrillation
He stressed that this held true whether or not people had atrial fibrillation (AFib). Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm. An irregular heart rhythm is called an arrhythmia; therefore, those who have AFib can develop blood clots in the heart.
“For people with AFib, staying active was tied to 0.5 to 1.15 extra years of life,” Dr Sudhir shared, citing the study. The study observed participants for 13.5 years and found that among individuals with AFib, life expectancy increased, with gains of 0.50 years in low physical activity, 0.66 years in moderate physical activity, and 1.15 years in high physical activity. The benefits were observed for both stroke and mortality.
Bottom line, in the neurologist's words, is that one doesn't need to be a marathoner to reap all these benefits. “Any movement beats none, and more is generally better,” he stressed.
About the expert
Dr Sudhir Kumar is a veteran neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. With over 26 years of experience and qualifications including MBBS, MD (internal medicine), and DM (neurology), he treats a wide range of conditions such as dementia, ALS, cerebral palsy, back pain, Canavan disease, and more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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