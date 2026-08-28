Can being physically active lower the risk of stroke and premature death? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar explains

Staying physically active is one of the most incredible things that you can do for your body and overall health. Now, in an X (formerly Twitter) post dated August 27, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, highlighted that being active also lowers your risk of getting a stroke and premature death.

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The neurologist posted on X, “Another strong reason to be physically active: lower risk of stroke and premature death.” He cited an August 2026 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, where researchers studied the ‘impact of physical activity on stroke and mortality in individuals with and without atrial fibrillation’.

Being physically active lowers the risk of stroke and premature death According to Dr Sudhir, in the recently published study, the following observations were made:

⦿ Being physically active, even just a LITTLE, was linked to: