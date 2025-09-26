Chandigarh: Stay physically active to keep lifestyle diseases at bay, say PGI experts

As part of the ongoing national campaign ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh organised an awareness talk highlighting critical issues concerning women’s health, with a special focus on osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and preventive lifestyle practices. Dr Rimesh Pal highlighted that osteoporosis disproportionately affects women, particularly after menopause, due to reduced bone density. (HT Photo for representation)

The event brought together leading experts from the department of endocrinology, including head of department Dr Sanjay Bhadada, Dr Rimesh Pal, and Dr Soham Mukharjee, who collectively emphasised that women’s health is central to family and community well-being, and preventive measures must be adopted early to avoid lifelong complications.

Dr Bhadada, said, “Our lifestyle is undergoing drastic changes, and we must go back to basics. Physical activity should be the cornerstone of our daily routine. If ignored, obesity – which is the mother of diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol problems, and numerous other diseases – will rise alarmingly. In the next 20 years, childhood obesity is projected to almost double. Parents must take responsibility, reduce pampering, and ensure discipline in children’s habits. Otherwise, we will be preparing a generation vulnerable to chronic illness.”

Dr Bhadada also flagged excessive mobile usage among children as one of the growing contributors to sedentary lifestyles and obesity. Reduced outdoor play and increased screen time have been strongly linked to unhealthy weight gain, poor posture, and even mental health concerns.

Dr Pal highlighted that osteoporosis disproportionately affects women, particularly after menopause, due to reduced bone density. He urged women to adopt a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, along with regular exercise, while also recommending DEXA scans at least once every two years to identify bone weakness before it leads to fractures.

Dr Mukharjee further underlined that diabetes is emerging as a serious concern among younger women and that gestational diabetes during pregnancy poses risks not only to mothers but also to their children. Women were advised to undergo regular blood sugar checks and HbA1c testing to ensure timely diagnosis and management. Uncontrolled diabetes, particularly in the first trimester, can lead to serious fetal complications.