Shruti Haasan, 40, thought gynaecologist would tell her ‘dukaan bandh hogaya’ about motherhood amid PCOS struggles

On Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Shruti stated that Cameron Diaz 's having her third child at 53 gave her hope about experiencing motherhood someday. “I’ve been told throughout that PCOS and childbirth, like conception, is like forget about it. Since I was fourteen, it’s going to be difficult, amma. But she (Dr Dhrupti) really broke it down to why it’s not. She just opened my mind. It was about saying, in a really beautiful way, if that’s what you want, when you’re ready, we’ll figure it out. Now you see that Cameron Diaz had a baby at 53. I’m so glad that my doctor speaks to me that way,” she said.

Actor Shruti Haasan , who turned 40 this January, would like to experience motherhood someday. Getting candid about how, at the age of just 14, she was told it might be difficult for her to conceive due to her PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), the actor mentioned that she was even ready to adopt. All this until she found a supportive gynaecologist, Dr Dhrupti Dedhia, who told her otherwise.

Shruti said that she was also ready to adopt, as she expected the doctor to tell her she could no longer have children. However, she is happy she was told otherwise. “I even told her that I am even open to adopt. I would really love to just be a mum. But I would also like to try it definitely as an extension of myself, in some biological way. And that conversation was really eye-opening to me. Because I just thought that if I ask her, she’ll be like, beta, dukaan bandh hogaya (child, the shop has shut down). You know?” said the actor.

About PCOS and pregnancy Dr Richika Sahay Shukla, an infertility and IVF specialist, recently told HT Lifestyle that yes, PCOS can make it harder to conceive, but that it’s not impossible. “In a normal month, one follicle grows, matures and releases an egg. In PCOS, many follicles start growing, but none take the lead,” she explained. A woman with a regular 28-day cycle gets roughly twelve or thirteen chances a year. A woman whose cycle lasts 60 or 90 days may get 4 or 5.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.