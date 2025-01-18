How Cameron Diaz drinks her coffee: Check recipe for her 'delicious mould-free, organic, chemical-free' morning brew

Those who can't kickstart their mornings without having a shot of caffeine would know how important a perfect cup of coffee is for making their day better. A coffee aficionado doesn't drink just any coffee; they have perfected their brew and want exactly that taste first thing after waking up, and actor Cameron Diaz is one of those people. Cameron Diaz recently shared her 'mould-free' coffee recipe.

In a recent interview with Ivanna Guajardo for Buzzfeed Tasty, The Holiday actor shared her delicious, ‘not too sweet’ morning brew recipe. “One coffee a day is very important to me because I want exactly what I want,” she said in the clip. Moreover, her recipe is completely mould-free, organic, and chemical-free. Per Cameron, most coffees are ‘full of mould’. Here's the exact recipe she follows:

Cameron Diaz's coffee recipe

1. Cameron begins by taking the coffee beans from her favourite brand and grinding them into a powder.

2. Brew the coffee and pour it into your mug.

2. Add a few scoops of chocolate collagen peptide to the coffee and give it a whisk to combine the powder with your brew.

3. Add a splash of soy milk and enjoy.

Benefits of drinking coffee:

As per a recent study by Dr Lu Qi from Tulane University School of Public Health, the timing of drinking coffee is significant for our health as the quantity of coffee we consume daily. The research found that those who drink their coffee in the morning demonstrated a 16 per cent lower risk of death from all causes and a 31 per cent lower risk of death from heart disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

On the contrary, people who consumed their coffee anytime during the day showed no reduction in mortality rate. Also, evening coffee can interrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm. In the morning, the body produces more inflammation markers, and coffee can help manage that with its anti-inflammatory properties.

