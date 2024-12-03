What happens when you have the first sip of coffee in the morning: A guide to caffeine's effects on our body

Drinking a cup of steaming coffee or tea before beginning our day is second nature to many. Moreover, caffeine is a mood fixer, and some even consider it the elixir of life, taking a dose of it throughout the day, depending on their mood. In India, the average coffee consumption is about 30 cups per person per year. Meanwhile, people in the UK drink about 95 million cups of coffee, according to the British Coffee Association. But what happens to our body when we take a sip of caffeine? What happens to your body when your body when you consume caffeine? (Pexels)

What happens when we drink coffee

As per a report in British daily, The Telegraph, the effects of caffeine consumption on our body after the first sip depends on various factors, including how much you drink and what type of person you are. Though the report mapped the timings of caffeine's effects starting from 8 am to 12 pm, it suggested considering it as a guide rather than an exact timetable.

Thomas Sanders, a professor of nutrition and dietetics at Kings College London, told the daily, “The important thing to stress is that there is quite a lot of variation in the individual response to coffee; some of that might be genetic, and there may also be gender differences in the way we break down coffee as well.”

The reason why coffee gives an instantaneous lift to our mood is due to a placebo effect rather than a biological change. Sanders explained, "To feel the effects of coffee, you’ve got to let it absorb into the bloodstream. What you’re feeling at this stage is only likely to be a psychological effect.” As per the report, caffeine takes about 20 minutes to be absorbed in our bloodstream.

Increased heart rate and adrenaline

And that is when your heart rate increases. It is the first thing you will feel after drinking coffee. “If you’re in a low state of arousal, it will give you a slight lift, which is why many people come to rely on their cup of coffee in the morning,” the professor explained to The Telegraph. Next comes the adrenaline rush. According to Sanders, after 20 minutes, concentration levels continue to increase from here, topping out at around an hour. However, the results may be affected depending on one's metabolism rate.

Additionally, the professor told the daily that at the 20-minute mark, we also feel a fleeting effect of caffeine known as a ‘rush of euphoria’. It’s why people who love a fix of caffeine in the morning feel the happiest when they have had their first cup.

Nature's call and caffeine's effects on the bowel

Half an hour after your first cup of coffee, you may also feel the urge to urinate. However, the timing can differ from person to person. “People who have bladder or prostate problems might want to be more careful when they have a cup of coffee, as the diuretic effect could be more potent,” Prof Sanders told The Telegraph.

After 60-90 minutes, the caffeine will affect your bowel, resulting in waste being pushed out of your body faster than usual. In fact, research has shown that caffeine makes the colon 60% more active than water and 23% more active than decaf coffee.

The inevitable crash

Then comes the inevitable and dreaded crash. It is known as the caffeine slump. As per Sanders, if one has coffee at 8 am, they will likely feel the slump by 11. This leads to the cycle where people need regular hits of caffeine to feel energised. So, by 12, the caffeine will have left your system, and it will lead you to reach for an afternoon cup.

“When you’ve been consuming something for a while, the receptors in your brain adapt. These take a bit of time to get back to normal after you’ve removed coffee from the system, as there’s an expectation that you’re going to get another hit, and that’s going to wake you up,” Professor Sanders explained.

