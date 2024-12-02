Obsessed with piping hot tea and coffee? It can increase cancer risk

When we think of winter evenings, we imagine holding a steaming cup of tea or coffee and having a chat with our loved ones. In fact, offering piping hot beverages to our guests is a tradition that has been followed for years. However, our love for piping hot beverages may not be safe for our health. Also read | Tea vs coffee, beverage world's great debate: Are tea leaves or coffee beans the better brew for your health? Hot beverages can have severe health implications, especially affecting the digestive tract.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Shilpi Agrawal, Head and Neck Oncosurgeon, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, said, “Recent studies have unveiled what can be considered a rather sinister correlation between the consumption of these favorite warm beverages and a higher chance of developing oral and esophageal cancer. As we sip our cups, however, we need to ask ourselves how the temperature of the beverages we consume impacts our health in manners that we could have never thought of before.”

Effect of hot beverages on digestive tract

Hot beverages can have severe health implications, especially affecting the digestive tract. “Over the years, numerous studies have explored the impact of hot beverages on our upper aerodigestive tract, leading to some startling revelations about their potential cancer-causing effects. It is important to realize that cancer often arises because of mutations in our DNA or due to agents, which are carcinogenic and can interfere with cells and how they divide and grow. Some studies also reveal that though hot drinks do not affect our genes negatively, they can treat cells differently,” said Dr. Shilpi Agrawal. Also read | Coffee not a carcinogen, but ‘very hot’ drinks may cause cancer: WHO

Dangers of the hot temperature of piping hot beverages:

“The high temperatures can disrupt how cells divide and repair, which may increase the risk of cancer, particularly in the esophagus and other parts of the upper digestive system. Hot drinks can cause inflammation in the esophagus (esophagitis) and cell changes (dysplasia), both of which are considered precursors to cancer. These problems may continue to manifest in the early stages of cancers, but if they are left unaddressed, the symptoms can progress into full-blown cancer.” Also read | Hot tea increases esophageal cancer risk in smokers and drinkers

Can a cup of piping hot coffee cause cancer?(Unsplash)

Hot beverages and esophageal cancer

Dr Shilpi Agrawal further added, “It can be said that consumption of hot beverages at high temperatures contributes to esophageal cancer in addition to smoking, alcohol, and diet-related factors. This risk can be prevented or minimised through moderation of the temperature in drinks to promote the health status of individuals and their well-being in the long run.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.