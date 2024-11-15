Hot chocolate to Rasam: Warm drinks to have this winter that are not tea or coffee

Winter season is here, and with it comes the strong urge to inundate your senses with a warm beverage. It’s a coveted comfort during this chilly season to kindle the soul in the bitter cold. Warm beverages make winter better.(Shutterstock)

Coffee and tea are staple drinks of this cold season. But if you’re bored and wish to try something else, here are some warm beverages you need to try this winter season.

Hot chocolate

Ho Ho Ho! Winter is synonymous with hot chocolate. The decadent sips of simple sweetness act as a reminder of the little joys in life. Snuggling in your blanket with toes curled in socks, a cup of hot chocolate in hand spells out winter cosiness. Whether you prefer plain hot chocolate or serve it with marshmallows, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, hot chocolate is sure to bring you winter warmth.

Rasam

The flavourful South Indian soup-like dish is tangy and hits close to home. Originally paired with rice, it can be enjoyed as a drink as well. Grab a papad along with it to make every sip and bite spicy and crunchy. The aroma will open up your senses and wake you up with vigour. It’s also ideal for symptoms of a cold, like a sore throat or a blocked nose, providing relief.

Kadha

Although bitter, Kadha is a go-to for soothing down the intense cold symptoms. This herbal drink, made from a blend of ginger, garlic, tulsi, black pepper, cinnamon, and sometimes honey or jaggery, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. A homemade kadha feels both gentle and tough like a grandmother’s hug.

Turmeric milk

Haldi Doodh, or turmeric milk, is another excellent drink that helps tackle cold symptoms and provides relief against discomfort. Its anti-inflammatory properties gently provide relief to sore throat and ease congestion, making it a homemade remedy during the colder months. The simple ingredients with a dash of spices like black pepper or cinnamon make it easy to prepare.

