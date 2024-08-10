Indian chefs share their Hot Chocolate chronicles for this rainy season

There's something undeniably comforting about a steaming mug of hot chocolate on a cold and rainy day. It makes for a cosy experience that is unlike any other. It is no surprise that cultures all over the world have their own version of this comforting drink, from Colombian hot chocolate with cheese to the Mayan Hot Chocolate in Mexico, where they used to add spice. Manam's hot chocolate in Hyderabad

Mahesh Pal Singh, Head Chocolatier at Smoor, says you can transform this classic drink to an exciting adventure by spiking it with a splash of alcohol. He suggests Bailey's Irish cream for caramel sweetness, whiskey for warming depth or brandy and honey to create a harmonious combination.

Chai hot chocolate at Toast Doughnut Shop

If you want to make it healthy, Chef Aathira Sethumadhavan believes you can still enjoy hot cocoa if you are on a health journey. “I make an anti-inflammatory version that is good for building immunity, free of refined sugar and cornflour, while also not compromising on taste.” Simmer almond milk with a stick of cinnamon, pinch of turmeric and pepper powder. Then blend it with pitted dates and cashews, along with unsweetened cocoa powder, dark chocolate chips and a dash of coconut cream.

At EVOO Eatery & Pizzeria, Founder Sachin Grover’s velvety rich Cioccolata calda (Italian for hot chocolate) is “made with real dark Belgian chocolate pieces and milk. We top it with toasted marshmallows for the perfect cup.” On the other hand, Bengaluru’s LUPA have rolled out a special hot chocolate cart, as an “exciting little addition” to enjoy the city’s perfect sweater weather. Chef Manu Chandra says, “Our live station is doling out cup after cup with a few variations done the Lupa way. We have classic flavours like Nutella, Baileys and even an orange and cinnamon combination.”

Hot chocolate topped with marshmallows at Lupa in Bengaluru

On Mumbai’s Toast Doughnut Shop’s hot chocolate menu, Head Chef and Founder Devika Manjrekar has several whacky flavours of this beverage. She says, “Anything that goes with chocolate, we have tried adding our hot chocolate, like our tiramisu hot chocolate which has a vanilla and rum syrup, or the one with chai that we serve with chocolate-covered Parle G biscuit. The Winter Wonderland coco has peppermint with 55% dark Belgian chocolate in it.”

At MANAM in Hyderabad, Head Chef Ruby Islam says, “You can choose from a variety of decadent options such as the Sea Salt Dark Hot Chocolate, which is made with Single Origin West Godavari Chocolate and Maldon sea salt, or the Mexican hot chocolate with Guntur chilli spice, cinnamon and orange zest for a kick.” There is a Brown Butter Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate on the menu as well, which elevates this classically homely drink for a cafe-worthy beverage option.

Some other additions that can make for a delicious cuppa are mixing in pieces of brownie, red velvet cake or even chocolate biscuits. You could also try swapping in white chocolate chips instead of the dark, swirling in some Dulce de Leche or adding in vanilla and almond extract for a flavoursome cup of cocoa.