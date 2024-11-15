Winters are here! 6 perfect picnic spots in Delhi to hang out with your friends and family

Attention, Delhites! Winter is knocking at our doors, and what better way to embrace the season than with a cosy picnic surrounded by loved ones? Think chilly winds, sweater weather, the warm embrace of winter sun, and steaming mugs of hot chocolate. The season brings a unique kind of joy, and one of its greatest pleasures is basking in sunny afternoon picnics. Here are the top six picnic spots in Delhi you must visit this winter. (Also read: Get over Shimla, Mussoorie! Explore these offbeat places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh for serene winter getaway ) Discover Delhi's top picnic spots to embrace winter with nature and history(Instagram)

1. Sunder Nursery, Sunder Nagar

Calling all plant parents and nature lovers! Sunder Nursery, a serene green space dating back to the 16th century, is the ultimate picnic spot in Delhi for those who adore the outdoors. Lay down your mat under the shade of a historic tree, soak up the winter sun, and enjoy a delightful picnic amidst greenery.

2. Lodhi Garden, Lodhi Road

A historic gem in Delhi, Lodhi Gardens is a stunning testament to Mughal architectural brilliance. Spanning 90 acres of lush greenery, it transforms into a favourite winter picnic destination for Delhiites. Relax on the sprawling lawns and create cherished memories with friends and family.

3. Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri

Nehru Park, an 85-acre magnificently landscaped park, is located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, next to the Ashoka Hotel. This peaceful haven is a popular winter picnic location since it provides lots of space for unwinding and spending time with loved ones amid the lush landscape.

4. Deer Park, Hauz Khas

One of Delhi's most iconic parks, Deer Park offers lush greenery and access points from Hauz Khas, Safdarjung Enclave, and Green Park. Explore historic monuments like a Lodi-era mosque and tombs, perfect for shadow photography.

5. Garden of Five Senses, Sainik Farms

Not your typical picnic spot, this vibrant space offers cafes, restaurants, and bars within its premises. Surrounded by lush greenery, it exudes a lively vibe, making it a unique destination for a winter outing.

6. Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a stunning testament to the Mughal Empire's grandeur and architectural brilliance. A visit here offers not only breathtaking views but also a journey into Emperor Humayun's legacy and the interesting tales etched within its historic walls.