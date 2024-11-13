Get over Shimla, Mussoorie! Explore these offbeat places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh for serene winter getaway

With the winter season comes the excitement of planning your next getaway. While popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Dehradun, and Mussoorie often come to mind, they can quickly become overcrowded with tourists. If you're craving a more peaceful retreat, it's time to explore the offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. These lesser-known gems remain untouched by urbanisation and offer a serene escape. Explore lesser-known hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand(Unsplash)

Picture yourself surrounded by hidden waterfalls, pristine lakes, lush forests, rolling hills, and abundant wildlife—sounds dreamy, right? So, pack your bags and get ready to explore these hidden treasures for a serene winter getaway. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood flocks back to Maldives as sourness between countries subsides )

Offbeat places in Uttarakhand

Kanatal

With its beautiful green forests, apple orchards, fruit trees and breathtaking hills, Kanatal is a delightful off-the-beaten-path hill station. This charming village is perfect for those looking for peaceful nature walks and is dotted with an abundance of wildflowers.

Munsiyari

Munsiyari, a picturesque village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, is often referred to as "Little Kashmir". It is known both for its daring treks and its sweeping views of the snow-capped Himalayas.

Peora

A hidden gem close to Nainital, Peora is tucked away in the Kumaon Hills. This charming little village is surrounded by pine forests and provides a breathtaking view of the Himalayas. Take a stroll through the apple orchards to discover Peora's old-world charm.

Naukuchiatal

Those looking for peace and quiet under the cover of unspoiled nature might visit Naukuchiatal, a small, charming lake hamlet. Its nine-cornered lake, which is up to 1 km long and 40 m deep, is its most well-known feature.

Harsil

Less known to tourists, Harsil is the ideal retreat for those seeking seclusion and tranquillity. Apple orchards adorn Harsil, which is nestled in the Himalayas and surrounded by dense pine and deodar forests, with the Bhagirathi River gushing through the region. Numerous trekking trails are another reason to visit this place.

Hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh

Sangla

Sangla Valley, located in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District, is a serene getaway away from city chaos. Surrounded by rugged mountain slopes, lush forests, and snow-capped peaks, this charming valley is known for its red apple orchards and vibrant cherry trees.

Shoja

A small village of Shojha sits peacefully amidst the countryside and nature. Its unspoiled splendour may be just what you need to de-stress. The settlement is surrounded by a number of wooden temples and is located in the middle of the Banjar Valley.

Narkanda

Nestled in the Shimla district, Narkanda is a charming town known for its winter skiing and stunning natural beauty. At 9,000 feet, it's surrounded by apple orchards, tropical forests, and majestic hills, making it a must-visit offbeat destination in Himachal Pradesh. Don't miss the serene Tannu Jabar Lake, one of the town's top attractions.

Malana, Kullu

Located on a remote and picturesque plateau on the banks of the Malana River in Himachal Pradesh, Malana is an old and remote village. Malana Nala is situated in the Parvati Valley, a charming area far from the outside world. The strong culture and beliefs of the people, who adhere to their rules with utmost tenacity, are one of the distinctive features of this offbeat location in Himachal Pradesh.

Barot

Barot is a small village in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh that is part of the Uhl river valley. Known as a gem amidst the rugged landscape, Barot Valley was first created for a hydroelectric project across the Uhl River and is now a popular destination for tourists who yearn for mountains. Travellers looking to satisfy their need for adventure will find plenty to do in the Barot Valley. Fishing, hiking and camping are some of the most popular activities in the Barot Valley.