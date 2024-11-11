Kareena Kapoor to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood flocks back to Maldives as sourness between countries subsides

In early 2024, #BoycottMaldives took over social media, fueling controversy after Maldivian officials made contentious remarks about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, creating tension between the two countries. Fortunately, these issues proved short-lived, as diplomatic efforts soon restored the traditionally warm relationship. Now, with ties back on track, the Maldives has reestablished itself as a premier vacation spot for Bollywood's elite Maldives makes a comeback as Bollywood's top vacation spot after improved India relations.(Instagram)

Famous for its stunning beaches, lavish resorts, and iconic overwater villas, the Maldives offers an unparalleled escape. From Khushi Kapoor to Sunny Leone, let's explore the celebs who have recently been spotted soaking up the sun in this beautiful island paradise. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's Maldives diaries feature no-makeup selfies and sultry bikinis; don't miss Saif Ali Khan's beach body )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan flew to the Maldives to celebrate Diwali with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Surrounded by Maldives' stunning turquoise lagoons and pristine beaches, their photos are nothing short of dreamy. Their getaway was all about makeup-free selfies, sultry bikinis, and cosy family moments, making it the ultimate picture-perfect holiday.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's Maldives diaries are sure to make you want to pack your bags! The Archies actor flaunted one stunning beach look after another, sporting crochet shrugs, shorts, and tiny bikini tops. From indulging in delicious food and watching dolphins to soaking in sunsets and even trying her hand at painting, she truly showcased what a perfect holiday looks like.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who has bravely battled stage three breast cancer, is now determined to reclaim her life. After completing chemotherapy, the actor headed to the Maldives for some relaxation and rejuvenation. Surrounded by the vast ocean and the luxury of the resorts, Hina embraced the beauty of the island by soaking up the sun, enjoying spa sessions, indulging in Japanese cuisine, and trying her hand at horse riding and scuba diving.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu may not be in the limelight with films, but she definitely keeps her fans engaged through her Insta-dairies. She recently shared a reel of herself strolling along the shores of the Maldives. Looking effortlessly stylish, she donned a leopard print shirt dress over a blue bikini, paired with sunglasses, while enjoying some much-needed leisure time.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya recently enjoyed a family getaway in the Maldives. Soha shared a series of adorable Instagram pics, including moments of her riding a tricycle, Kunal enjoying gelato, and their family posing in tropical outfits. They also shared a cute poolside shot reminiscent of the Baahubali scene and captured precious moments on the beach and yacht. “Got us some vitamin sea,” Soha captioned the post.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, recently renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives, surrounded by their three children—Nisha, Noah, and Asher. The couple shared beautiful pictures from the special moment, looking stunning in coordinating white outfits, set against the breathtaking beach backdrop of the Maldives.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor enjoyed a dreamy Maldives vacation last month with her husband Anand Ahuja, their son Vayu, sister Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani. The family indulged in unforgettable experiences, from savouring authentic Maldivian cuisine to basking in the golden sun. Their vacay includes enjoying rides at the resort’s amusement park, indulging in relaxing spa treatment, and sharing a heartwarming family dinner by the beach.