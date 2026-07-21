Back pain from sitting all day? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains Japanese towel method, a simple technique that can help

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared a simple technique that may help relieve lower back discomfort caused by prolonged sitting. In an Instagram video posted on July 19, the physician explains the Japanese towel method, how to perform it correctly, and what the evidence says about its potential benefits.

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If you spend most of your day at a desk, chances are your lower back starts protesting long before the workday ends. Hours of sitting can leave your hips tight, your spine stiff, and your back aching enough that all you want to do is lie down. While no single stretch is a cure-all, a few simple solutions may help ease some of that discomfort and get you moving more comfortably.

What is the Japanese towel method? According to Dr Sood, the Japanese towel method may offer temporary relief from lower back and hip discomfort by helping the area feel more open. The technique involves lying on your back with a rolled towel placed beneath your lower back, which gently encourages the spine into a more extended position.

He explains, “For some people, it can temporarily make the lower back and hip feel more open. The method involves lying on your back with a rolled towel placed under the lower back, which gently encourages the spine into extension.”

Does the Japanese towel method work? Dr Sood explains that this extended spine position may feel particularly beneficial if you spend most of your day sitting, as prolonged sitting keeps the hips and lower back in a flexed position. Gently stretching the area can help reduce muscle guarding and improve overall comfort.

The physician highlights, “That can feel good if you spend most of the day sitting because sitting often keeps the hips and lower back in a flexed position. Stretching that area can reduce muscle guarding and improve comfort, helping your body tolerate movement better. What it does not do is burn belly fat, permanently realign the spine, or reset your body after one session.”

Instructions to go about it Dr Sood recommends starting with a smaller rolled towel and holding the position for a shorter duration rather than forcing a deep stretch. If you experience sharp pain, numbness, tingling, or symptoms that radiate down the leg, stop immediately and seek a medical evaluation.

He notes, “If you want to try it, start with a smaller towel and a shorter hold instead of forcing a deep stretch. If it causes sharp pain, numbness, tingling, or symptoms down the leg, stop and get evaluated. The goal is not to force your spine into a position; it is to use gentle mobility work as one option within a broader plan to help your back move more comfortably over time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.