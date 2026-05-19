From emotional numbness to sudden burnouts: What happens when people suppress emotions for years?

Recently, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani spoke about how motherhood made her realise the importance of the relationship that she needs to have with herself. We live in a world that constantly demands more from us. Work deadlines, family responsibilities, financial pressure, maintaining relationships, social expectations, and the pressure to “keep going” have become a normal part of life. What happens when we suppress emotions for years? (Unsplash)

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In trying to manage everything around us, we often forget the most important relationship of all, the relationship we have with ourselves. And that disconnection slowly starts affecting the quality of our lives. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankita Kaul, Founder of The Unfiltered Ladies (platform founded by wellness coach Ankita Kaul, focusing on women's empowerment, emotional intelligence (EQ), and career growth), decodes signs of emotional suppression.