10 ways to improve emotional resilience: Psychiatrist says, ‘focus on how you think’

In mental health, treatment often focuses on conditions like depression and anxiety. But building resilience and emotional strength can act as a safeguard against such issues. Strong resilience equips us to handle life's challenges with greater strength and confidence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sameer Kalani, psychiatrist, Fortis Gurgaon said, "Promoting mental well-being and resilience is important. Building mental resilience helps people cope better with life's challenges." Strong emotional resilience helps in managing the curveballs that life throws at us with more zeal and power.

Dr Sameer Kalani further shared a few strategies to improve mental strength and emotional resilience in people:

1. Mindfulness

Staying present in the moment helps reduce stress, improve focus, and regulate emotions more effectively.

2. Focus on how you think

Challenging negative thoughts allows for healthier reactions, instead of being driven purely by emotions.

3. Set realistic goals

Clear, achievable goals promote progress and reduce the mental strain of constant pressure or failure.

4. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Regular exercise and balanced meals support not just physical health, but also mood and energy levels.

5. Prioritise sleep hygiene

Consistent sleep patterns are crucial for emotional stability, memory, and overall brain function.

6. Limit social media use

Reducing screen time to under two hours a day lowers anxiety and encourages meaningful real-life engagement.

7. Nurture meaningful relationships

Strong personal connections offer comfort, reduce loneliness, and improve emotional resilience.

8. Engage in sports and digital detox

Physical activity and time away from screens refresh the mind, boost mood, and reduce stress.

9. Explore hobbies

Creative and leisure activities bring joy, reduce burnout, and provide a healthy emotional outlet.

10. Recognise mental health changes and seek help

Being aware of emotional shifts and reaching out early can prevent bigger struggles; seeking help is strength.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.