Gynaecologist shares 8 tips to improve mental health during pregnancy: Hydration, exercise, adequate rest and more

Each trimester of pregnancy brings its own set of challenges. From nausea and mood swings to concerns about the baby’s growth and overall wellbeing, expectant mothers face numerous physical and emotional hurdles throughout this journey. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “It is important for women to take care of not just the physical well-being but also actively support their mental well-being during this time.” Also read | Mental health during pregnancy: Doctor shares depression signs to watch out for and tips to treat it Prioritise mental health during pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

The gynaecologist further recommended 8 practices that can help in improving mental health during pregnancy:

1. Accept the emotions:

The first step is to recognise, acknowledge and accept emotions without guilt, understanding and reminding yourselves that it’s okay not to feel ecstatic all the time. One needs to honour each feeling, whether joy, anxiety, or uncertainty which are natural in pregnancy.

2. Build a supportive network:

Attend antenatal classes, join online support forums, or participate in local pregnancy groups. Sharing both worries and joys reduces isolation and provides reassurance. Remember, seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.

3. Exercise:

It is important to prioritise physical activity, like prenatal yoga, walking, or swimming if your doctor allows. Exercise releases endorphins, improving mood and reducing anxiety. Regular movement also helps foster body confidence and strengthens the mind-body connection and helps in a normal delivery as a bonus.

4. Practice mindfulness:

Add relaxation, deep breathing exercises in your daily routines. These techniques help manage stress, calm racing thoughts, and improve sleep quality. Even a few minutes of focused breathing or guided visualization can make a difference in emotional well-being. Also read | 5 powerful tips to make pregnancy emotionally safer for every mom-to-be

Stay away from stressors during pregnancy.(Pexels)

5. Take adequate rest:

Listen to the body’s cues and don’t overextend. Your work capacity reduces in pregnancy, so it's important to be compassionate to yourself, recognise your limitations and reduce guilt and improve your resilience.

6. Healthy nutrition and hydration:

Eating regular, healthy meals of nutrient-rich foods like whole grains, protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, and avoiding excessive sugar, caffeine or junk food is recommended.

7. Protect yourself from stressors:

Set boundaries with stressful news or social media. Protect your energy by limiting negative influences and focusing on positive, uplifting content and people.

8. Don't shy away from seeking professional help:

Sometimes, if persistent sadness, anxiety, or disturbing thoughts arise, confide in your gynecologist, counsellor, or therapist early. Perinatal mental health conditions are treatable, and early intervention can prevent worsening. Please know that open communication with your doctors can help you. understand treatment options, including counselling or medication, which are safe even during pregnancy. Also read | Gynaecologist explains why pregnancy mood swings worsen during monsoon and suggests 5 tips to improve mental wellbeing

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.