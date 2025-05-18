5 powerful tips to make pregnancy emotionally safer for every mom-to-be

Pregnancy is often portrayed as a time of joy, anticipation and new beginnings but while it can certainly be a beautiful journey, it is also a time of immense physical, emotional and psychological change. As the body nurtures new life, the mind and spirit undergo transformation too. 5 simple acts that make a world of difference to pregnant women.(Image by Unsplash)

In this period of change, emotional support becomes not just valuable, but essential. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghna D Sarviya, Senior Consultant – Department of Gynaecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Malad, shared, “As a gynaecologist, I’ve witnessed firsthand how emotional well-being can influence not just the health of the mother but also the development and outcomes of pregnancy. When a pregnant woman feels emotionally supported, she is better equipped to navigate the uncertainties, stresses, and joys of this unique chapter.”

Understanding the emotional landscape of pregnancy

Dr Meghna D Sarviya said, “Pregnancy can evoke a range of emotions — excitement, fear, confusion, hope, vulnerability, and happiness — often all at once. Hormonal shifts, physical discomfort, concerns about delivery or parenting and even societal pressures can contribute to emotional ups and downs.”

A mother goes through a rollercoaster of physical and emotional changes, from pregnancy,childbirth to menopause.(Shutterstock)

In some cases, expectant mothers may also experience:

Anxiety about the baby’s health

Concerns about body image

Fear of childbirth

Guilt or sadness about not feeling “excited enough”

Stress related to financial or work-related responsibilities

Loneliness, especially if away from family or lacking support

This emotional journey needs to be recognised, respected and supported—not dismissed as “just hormones.”

Why emotional support matters

Emotional support is the act of being present, listening without judgment, validating feelings, and offering reassurance. According to Dr Meghna D Sarviya, it can significantly improve:

Mental health: Reduces the risk of anxiety, depression, and prenatal/postpartum mood disorders.

Reduces the risk of anxiety, depression, and prenatal/postpartum mood disorders. Physical health: Studies show that emotional well-being positively influences blood pressure, immunity, and even birth outcomes.

Studies show that emotional well-being positively influences blood pressure, immunity, and even birth outcomes. Bonding: A supported mother is more likely to connect early with her baby and enjoy the process of becoming a parent.

A supported mother is more likely to connect early with her baby and enjoy the process of becoming a parent. Resilience: With a safety net of care and empathy, women feel more empowered to face challenges and make informed choices.

Empowering tips to support your partner during pregnancy (Photo by Twitter/Amina Filkins)

Creating an emotionally safe pregnancy experience

Dr Meghna D Sarviya recommended the following tips on how we can all contribute to making pregnancy emotionally safer:

Ask, don’t assume: Instead of telling a pregnant woman how she should feel, ask her how she actually feels. Listen without judgment: Pregnant women don’t need perfection—they need presence. Be patient: Hormonal fluctuations and physical fatigue can make emotions unpredictable. Offer, don’t impose: Whether it’s advice, a visit, or help, always ask first. Respect her voice: Whether it's about birth plans, diet, or parenting choices, listen to her decisions.

By offering emotional support, we do not just help bring healthy babies into the world — we help raise confident, cared-for mothers, and when a mother feels supported, she blossoms. Her strength grows. Her bond with her child deepens.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.