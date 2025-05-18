5 powerful tips to make pregnancy emotionally safer for every mom-to-be
Pregnancy is often portrayed as a time of joy, anticipation and new beginnings but while it can certainly be a beautiful journey, it is also a time of immense physical, emotional and psychological change. As the body nurtures new life, the mind and spirit undergo transformation too.
In this period of change, emotional support becomes not just valuable, but essential. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghna D Sarviya, Senior Consultant – Department of Gynaecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Malad, shared, “As a gynaecologist, I’ve witnessed firsthand how emotional well-being can influence not just the health of the mother but also the development and outcomes of pregnancy. When a pregnant woman feels emotionally supported, she is better equipped to navigate the uncertainties, stresses, and joys of this unique chapter.”
Understanding the emotional landscape of pregnancy
Dr Meghna D Sarviya said, “Pregnancy can evoke a range of emotions — excitement, fear, confusion, hope, vulnerability, and happiness — often all at once. Hormonal shifts, physical discomfort, concerns about delivery or parenting and even societal pressures can contribute to emotional ups and downs.”
In some cases, expectant mothers may also experience:
- Anxiety about the baby’s health
- Concerns about body image
- Fear of childbirth
- Guilt or sadness about not feeling “excited enough”
- Stress related to financial or work-related responsibilities
- Loneliness, especially if away from family or lacking support
This emotional journey needs to be recognised, respected and supported—not dismissed as “just hormones.”
Why emotional support matters
Emotional support is the act of being present, listening without judgment, validating feelings, and offering reassurance. According to Dr Meghna D Sarviya, it can significantly improve:
- Mental health: Reduces the risk of anxiety, depression, and prenatal/postpartum mood disorders.
- Physical health: Studies show that emotional well-being positively influences blood pressure, immunity, and even birth outcomes.
- Bonding: A supported mother is more likely to connect early with her baby and enjoy the process of becoming a parent.
- Resilience: With a safety net of care and empathy, women feel more empowered to face challenges and make informed choices.
Creating an emotionally safe pregnancy experience
Dr Meghna D Sarviya recommended the following tips on how we can all contribute to making pregnancy emotionally safer:
- Ask, don’t assume: Instead of telling a pregnant woman how she should feel, ask her how she actually feels.
- Listen without judgment: Pregnant women don’t need perfection—they need presence.
- Be patient: Hormonal fluctuations and physical fatigue can make emotions unpredictable.
- Offer, don’t impose: Whether it’s advice, a visit, or help, always ask first.
- Respect her voice: Whether it's about birth plans, diet, or parenting choices, listen to her decisions.
By offering emotional support, we do not just help bring healthy babies into the world — we help raise confident, cared-for mothers, and when a mother feels supported, she blossoms. Her strength grows. Her bond with her child deepens.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
