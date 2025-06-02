Mental health during pregnancy: Doctor shares depression signs to watch out for and tips to treat it

Pregnancy is usually seen as a time of hope and excitement but while this is so for most, it is also a time when mental and emotional health can be significantly impacted. One of the frequent but lesser-known problems at this time is perinatal depression, encompassing both depression during pregnancy and postpartum. Doctor explains what is perinatal depression and how it can be treated safely.(Image by Pixabay)

Understanding perinatal depression

Perinatal depression may happen anytime, either during pregnancy (antenatal depression) or following childbirth (postnatal depression). Approximately 5% to 20% of pregnant women suffer from this type of depression, yet many do not seek the assistance they require because they feel embarrassed, uncertain, or unaware that anything is going on.

According to doctors, in the last few years, there has been a rise in perinatal depression because of contributing factors including hormonal shifts, increased stress, physical and environmental changes etc (StockPic)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Jha, MBBS, MS, DNB (OBGY), MRCOG, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital in Bengaluru's Brookefield, explained, “Cultural norms, social stigma, and fear of judgment tend to keep people silent or from seeking assistance. The causes of perinatal depression may be different. Hormonal shifts that occur both during and after pregnancy may influence brain chemistry. Mental stress, previous history of mental illness, poor family support, financial issues, and even pregnancy complications may be risk factors.”

Common signs and symptoms

It is essential to identify the signs early. According to Dr Aparna Jha, some of the common symptoms are:

Feeling sad, empty, or hopeless for extended periods.

Exhaustion or losing energy

Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much

Changes in eating, like eating too little or too much

Loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed

Disconnection from the baby, or feelings of being a bad parent,

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Thoughts of harming oneself or giving up

These symptoms may develop slowly or suddenly and may persist for weeks or months if left untreated.

Addressing the problem

Dr Aparna Jha suggested, “Early help can make a significant difference. With a few simple questions or a brief screening questionnaire at routine check-ups, symptoms can be detected.”

Family support is also important. Dr Aparna Jha said, “If they notice any changes in the mood or behaviour of the soon-to-be mother, offering understanding and a sympathetic ear can motivate treatment. A supportive word or assistance with everyday tasks can provide relief and reassurance.”

Treatment

Treatment of perinatal depression varies according to the severity of symptoms. Dr Aparna Jha elaborated, “Mild and moderate depression may be eased by talking with a trained therapist or counsellor. Speaking therapies, such as cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), can help develop skills to handle unwanted thoughts and emotions. More severe depression might require doctors to prescribe antidepressant drugs that are safe to use when pregnant and breastfeeding.”

Maternal anxiety, maternal depression: Signs, risk factors for moms during pregnancy or after birth, tips to overcome it (Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash)

The health expert asserted, “Depression in the perinatal period is an actual health condition, not weakness or something for which one should be embarrassed. It could occur to anyone irrespective of background, income level, or family status. Given proper care, support, and treatment, recovery becomes possible.”

Establishing a supportive atmosphere at home, incorporating mental health care into regular pregnancy tests and raising some level of awareness can enable numerous individuals to muster up the courage to seek help. Mental care during pregnancy is equally essential as physical care for the general well-being of both mother and baby.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.