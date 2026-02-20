'When we team up, we deliver': French President Macron's take on France-India ties on Raj Shamani podcast

Podcaster Raj Shamani has released a new episode of his podcast featuring French President Emmanuel Macron, covering a wide-ranging discussion on France–India relations, technology, the evolving multipolar world order, and US president Donald Trump. Podcaster Raj Shamani has released a new episode of his podcast featuring French President Emmanuel Macron. (Youtube/Raj Shamani)

During the conversation, Shamani asked, “Do you think India and France are setting an example?”

Macron responded, “A series of cooperation initiatives have taken place across key sectors with your country. I really believe that when we team up, we deliver,” he said.

Reflecting on the broader strategic context, Macron spoke about the importance of balanced global partnerships.

“Second, we don’t want to be dependent on one of the two big powers. We want to have a good relationship with the US and China. We have, by the way, a different relationship with both of them between India and France,” he noted, highlighting a shared preference for strategic autonomy.

Macron also discussed similarities between the two nations.

“So I think we clearly delivered concrete results because it's based with all our differences, because we are different as countries or civilizations are people. But having this great relation with your Prime Minister and our countries of this great relation, why?," said the French President.

He also discussed the shared taste for cultural innovation and diversity in India and France. Macron also emphasized the importance of languages for both the nations.

“When you speak to a French person, I mean, the relationship with language, with multi-linguism and the respect of Francophonie is super important. When I see your Prime Minister, he speaks in Hindu, and I know the diversity of your languages, it creates something very special because we don't like uniformity,” he said.

An important theme reiterated by Macron was independence from US and China.

"It was all rational of the Indo-Pacific approach, meaning a third way. Something which is, I will not be confrontational with you, but I don't want to be dependent on you. Let me build my own future in full respect.”

“And based on that, this is the fact that we really believe both in the that democracy, rule of law, multilateralism, delivering concrete results makes sense. And we are a supporter of this approach,” he added.

The podcast episode coincided with Macron’s visit to India. The French president arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader. Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also in attendance.