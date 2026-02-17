French President Macron arrives in Mumbai, to meet PM Modi for talks, attend Delhi AI summit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader. Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present. Macron will spend a day in Mumbai and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at Lok Bhavan later in the day. Macron will spend a day in Mumbai and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at Lok Bhavan later in the day. (PTI photo)

Later in the evening today, he will attend India-France Innovation Forum at Taj Mahal Hotel. He will also take part in the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at Gateway of India.

After the engagements in Mumbai, Macron, accompanied by his wife Madame Brigitte Macron, will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19. Macron will be the second world leader to be hosted by Modi in Mumbai after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who made the country’s financial hub the destination for his first official visit last October.

France and India co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, and the innovation and science and technology partnerships are a key part of the Horizon 2047 roadmap. The bilateral Year of Innovation will focus on collaborative events for innovation in different sectors, including culture, trade and technology.