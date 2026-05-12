Quote of the day by Kiara Advani: 'Your validation cannot come from social media, you need to know who you are…'

Speaking about this, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani reflected on the genuine source of validation and the importance of building a stronger, steadier sense of self-esteem . She spoke on Raj Shamani’s podcast on May 10. Let’s take a closer look at what she said and decode the deeper meaning behind it.

Humans intrinsically wish to feel seen, acknowledged, valued, praised, appreciated and approved of. When you are validated, you naturally feel better about yourself, your work and your identity. It is part of human nature, especially since humans are socially and collectively oriented beings. However, beyond the need for validation itself, the right source of that validation also matters because the wrong kind can slowly unmoor your sense of self and undermine who you are. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Sonam Kapoor: ‘Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be…'

What did Kiara Advani say? “Your validation cannot come from social media. You need to know who you are. And the most important thing is for you that self-validation is more important than seeking it from the outside world. But I have to know when I have to cut out the noise. I can't put so much that I almost don't know myself. And I have lost myself, that's dangerous”

What does it mean? Social media has emerged as such an important part of life that it constantly surrounds people with opinions, trends, and comparisons.

People share pictures and comments, and opinion itself forms the basic framework of social media: what people are talking about, observing, thinking and reacting to. Naturally, positive, uplifting comments and likes can boost self-esteem and create a sense of excitement. After all, it is human nature to crave attention and acknowledgement.

However, this can quickly turn sour. Social media can also become a breeding ground for troubling opinions, harsh criticism and misleading narratives that slowly strip away one's confidence and sense of self. This is exactly what Kiara Advani warned about when she said validation should not depend on social media or online attention, especially because the digital world is unpredictable, volatile, and capable of turning against people very quickly. But online perceptions really do not hold a mirror to reality.

So it is important to find strength, confidence and approval from within rather than depending entirely on what others think. Online reactions do not define who you are. Your confidence should depend on how you see yourself, not on how strangers on the internet mould you.