Quote of the day by Sonam Kapoor: ‘Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be…'

Sonam Kapoor is an Indian fashion icon with a global appeal who is also a popular actor. The daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam stepped into Bollywood in 2005 as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Black. Two years later, she made her on-screen debut with the same director in the film Saawariya. Sonam Kapoor at an event in Mumbai on February 24, 2026. (PTI)

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She has since starred in a series of films and won numerous awards. But being a star is not all there is to her. Sonam Kapoor is an activist known for raising her voice for the environment, LGBTQ rights, breast cancer, and other issues. She is also a new mother, sharing two children with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from her 2019 interview with FilmiBeat, where she stated:

“Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be a lesson with which you could better yourself.”