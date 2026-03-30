Sonam Kapoor gives birth to baby no 2 at 40: Moms on Reddit think 'it’s not too late'

At 40, Sonam Kapoor represents a growing demographic of women navigating 'later' pregnancies — a term that is rapidly losing its stigma as biological possibilities and career-first lifestyles intersect.

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, announced the arrival of their second son on March 29, 2026. While the news has filled social media feeds with congratulatory messages for the couple and elder son, Vayu, it has also reignited a much deeper, more nuanced conversation about the shifting timelines of modern parenthood. Also read | Katrina Kaif's first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

Beyond the spotlight While Sonam Kapoor’s journey can be viewed through the lens of celebrity privilege, a 2025 Reddit discussion highlights that her experience mirrors a broader societal shift. In a thread titled, 'Anyone here became a mother after 40 and happy about it?', women from all walks of life shared a candid look at the fears and triumphs of mid-life parenting.

The discussion, which has gained significant traction in light of recent high-profile births (actor Katrina Kaif delivered her first child at 42 in November 2025), addressed the two primary hurdles women face: biological anxiety and societal judgment.

"People will judge you for literally anything and everything as a woman," one Redditor noted, offering a blunt truth about the scrutiny women face regardless of their choices, adding, "If you are mentally, emotionally, and financially ready to be a mother, go ahead."

The 'calm' of the 40s One of the most compelling arguments emerging from the Reddit discourse was that age may actually be a 'superpower' in parenting. One mother, who had her first child at 40, suggested that the maturity she gained in her 20s and 30s gave her a level of patience she didn't have earlier. Another Redditor said, “It’s not too late. My mom had me at 40 (first child and I was a surprise). She kept up just fine.”

Many Redditors noted they were 'more chill' and 'go-with-the-flow' compared to younger parents. Others shared that mid-life parents often have more established careers, reducing the 'survival stress' that can plague younger households. A few also highlighted that having a child at 40 is rarely an 'accident'; it is a deeply considered choice, often leading to a more present parenting style.

‘It’s been so easy’ This conversation matters because it challenges the 'ticking clock' narrative that has historically defined a woman’s value and health. With advances in reproductive health and a greater focus on longevity, 40 is no longer the 'biological cliff' it was once portrayed to be.

As one Redditor shared, they only felt ready after meeting their husband in their mid-30s, proving that the 'right time' is personal, not chronological: "Had a baby at 40 last year. Best thing that’s ever happened to me. And I had a great life up until we had our son. But this now….this is what life is all about... every day I look at my son and feel like the luckiest person in the world. He is our everything! And it’s been so easy! I’ve been so relaxed and go with the flow about everything."

While many admit that toddlers are 'exhausting' at 40s, the consensus among the Reddit community was that the trade-off — exchanging youthful energy for emotional wisdom — was overwhelmingly worth it.

Whether in a Bollywood mansion or a Reddit thread, the message from women in 2026 is clear: The timeline for fulfilment is no longer fixed. As one mother poignantly put it: "I’m not sure if my calmness... has to do with age, but yeah, it’s just been great."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.