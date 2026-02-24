Sonam Kapoor basks in her pregnancy glow in a flowy chocolate brown ensemble for a jewellery launch event | Watch
Sonam Kapoor is slaying her pregnancy era! For a launch event hosted by Zoya Jewels, the actor donned a flowy ensemble, draped elegantly over her baby bump.
Sonam Kapoor continues to glow in her pregnancy era as she attended the launch of Zoya Jewels’ “My Embrace” collection. Stepping onto the beige carpet for the photo session, she chose a flowing chocolate-brown ensemble that exuded quiet luxury. Radiating warmth and poise, she gently cradled her baby bump, letting the soft drape of her outfit and her luminous smile do all the talking.
Staying true to her refined motherhood aesthetic, the 40-year-old actor wore a fluid gown that draped gracefully over her baby bump, featuring a deep V neckline, slicked-back hair and a radiant smile. The craftsmanship of the ensemble allowed both the mother and her bump to take centre stage, while the rich tone and effortless silhouette elevated the look with understated elegance. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!
Refined chocolate brown fluidity
Sonam Kapoor’s look, a custom Amit Aggarwal creation, was a masterclass in understated elegance, wrapped in rich, earthy tones. She wore a flowing, chocolate-brown ensemble that blended the fluidity of a saree with the structure of a contemporary drape. The fabric featured fine, tonal pleating that created soft texture and dimension, catching the light with every movement.
The silhouette was relaxed yet sculpted, with a deep V-neckline that added a touch of femininity while keeping the overall aesthetic refined. The drape cascaded effortlessly over the shoulders like a cape, falling into elongated, fluid panels that framed the body and created a statuesque effect. The pleated detailing gathered gently around the waist and over the bump, enhancing the natural shape while maintaining comfort and grace.
The Aisha actor paired the look with minimal yet striking gold jewellery - delicate hoop earrings, stacked bangles and statement rings - adding warmth and polish without overpowering the outfit. Her sleek, pulled-back hair, gathered into a long braid, and soft, glowing makeup completed the ensemble, allowing the rich texture and dramatic drape of the garment to take centre stage.
The pregnancy announcement
After weeks of speculation in September over a possible baby bump, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja officially announced their pregnancy on Instagram on November 20 with a single, powerful caption: “MOTHER!”. The couple also revealed that their baby is expected to arrive in spring 2026. For the milestone moment, Sonam wore the iconic hot pink Escada suit by Margaretha Ley - famously one of Princess Diana’s favourite looks from 1988. By choosing the very same ensemble, she added a layer of fashion nostalgia and quiet power to the announcement.
Eshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
