Sonam Kapoor basks in her pregnancy glow in a flowy chocolate brown ensemble for a jewellery launch event | Watch

Staying true to her refined motherhood aesthetic, the 40-year-old actor wore a fluid gown that draped gracefully over her baby bump, featuring a deep V neckline, slicked-back hair and a radiant smile. The craftsmanship of the ensemble allowed both the mother and her bump to take centre stage, while the rich tone and effortless silhouette elevated the look with understated elegance. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!

Sonam Kapoor continues to glow in her pregnancy era as she attended the launch of Zoya Jewels’ “My Embrace” collection. Stepping onto the beige carpet for the photo session, she chose a flowing chocolate-brown ensemble that exuded quiet luxury. Radiating warmth and poise, she gently cradled her baby bump, letting the soft drape of her outfit and her luminous smile do all the talking.

Refined chocolate brown fluidity Sonam Kapoor’s look, a custom Amit Aggarwal creation, was a masterclass in understated elegance, wrapped in rich, earthy tones. She wore a flowing, chocolate-brown ensemble that blended the fluidity of a saree with the structure of a contemporary drape. The fabric featured fine, tonal pleating that created soft texture and dimension, catching the light with every movement.

The silhouette was relaxed yet sculpted, with a deep V-neckline that added a touch of femininity while keeping the overall aesthetic refined. The drape cascaded effortlessly over the shoulders like a cape, falling into elongated, fluid panels that framed the body and created a statuesque effect. The pleated detailing gathered gently around the waist and over the bump, enhancing the natural shape while maintaining comfort and grace.

The Aisha actor paired the look with minimal yet striking gold jewellery - delicate hoop earrings, stacked bangles and statement rings - adding warmth and polish without overpowering the outfit. Her sleek, pulled-back hair, gathered into a long braid, and soft, glowing makeup completed the ensemble, allowing the rich texture and dramatic drape of the garment to take centre stage.