Inside Sonam Kapoor's godh bharai ceremony with Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan and stunning traditional Indian decor. Watch

It’s a season of celebration for mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor. On February 11, the actor shared another glimpse into her stunning Godh Bharai (baby shower), an event that was as much a masterclass in traditional Indian aesthetics as it was a heartfelt family gathering. Also read | Sonam Kapoor is the prettiest mom-to-be in floral lehenga, stunning gold jewels for her bridal shower. Inside pics Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with Anand Ahuja. Here's a glimpse of her beautiful baby shower. (Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor)

The ceremony, which took place at Sonam Kapoor's family home in Mumbai on February 8, was rooted in the ancient Vedic tradition of Seemantonnayan, and brought together the Kapoor clan and Sonam’s closest friends for a day filled with rituals, laughter, and beautiful Indian decor.

A celebration of Indian heritage In an emotional Instagram post, Sonam, 40, described the significance of the day: "Seemantonnayan (is) the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma. Often called the 'hair-parting ritual,' it honours the mother and the life she carries." Whether called godh bharai in the north, valaikappu in the south, or dohale jevan in Maharashtra, the actor highlighted how these diverse names all lead to the same beautiful sentiment: "Love, protection, and celebration of new life."

The video shared by the actor captured the intimate moments of the day — from the chanting of Vedic mantras and the feeding of traditional sweets to the hugs shared between family and friends.

Take a look: