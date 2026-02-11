Inside Sonam Kapoor's godh bharai ceremony with Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan and stunning traditional Indian decor. Watch
Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower at Anil Kapoor's home was a beautiful reminder of the power of tradition and the warmth of supportive family and friends.
It’s a season of celebration for mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor. On February 11, the actor shared another glimpse into her stunning Godh Bharai (baby shower), an event that was as much a masterclass in traditional Indian aesthetics as it was a heartfelt family gathering. Also read | Sonam Kapoor is the prettiest mom-to-be in floral lehenga, stunning gold jewels for her bridal shower. Inside pics
The ceremony, which took place at Sonam Kapoor's family home in Mumbai on February 8, was rooted in the ancient Vedic tradition of Seemantonnayan, and brought together the Kapoor clan and Sonam’s closest friends for a day filled with rituals, laughter, and beautiful Indian decor.
A celebration of Indian heritage
In an emotional Instagram post, Sonam, 40, described the significance of the day: "Seemantonnayan (is) the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma. Often called the 'hair-parting ritual,' it honours the mother and the life she carries." Whether called godh bharai in the north, valaikappu in the south, or dohale jevan in Maharashtra, the actor highlighted how these diverse names all lead to the same beautiful sentiment: "Love, protection, and celebration of new life."
The video shared by the actor captured the intimate moments of the day — from the chanting of Vedic mantras and the feeding of traditional sweets to the hugs shared between family and friends.
Take a look:
The decor: where tradition met elegance
The venue – Sonam Kapoor's father, actor Anil Kapoor's lavish Mumbai bungalow – was transformed into a floral sanctuary, blending sacred Indian symbols with sophisticated design. The decor featured a magnificent stone carving of Lord Ganesha that served as the spiritual centerpiece, surrounded by lush tropical greenery and flickering tea lights.
Striking orange and blue bird of paradise flowers were used throughout the space — from hanging garlands to tabletop arrangements. Traditional brass deepstambhs (lamp towers) were lit, casting a warm glow across the antique-filled room. The walls were adorned with classical European-style paintings and ornate silver plaques, reflecting the family's eclectic and refined taste.
In her long Instagram caption, Sonam expressed deep gratitude to her mother, her mother-in-law, and her sister Rhea Kapoor for organising the event, stating she felt 'deeply loved, cherished, and celebrated'.
Take a look at the inside pictures Rhea shared:
A star-studded guest list
The event was a true 'who’s who' of the film industry. Sonam’s best friends and family showed up in their festive best. Actor Kareena Kapoor looked radiant in a blue and grey ethnic suit, sharing laughs with the expectant mother. Filmmaker Farah Khan, along with Sonam's parents – Sunita and Anil Kapoor – were seen in high spirits, with Anil often moved to tears of joy during the rituals.
Sonam's cousins – Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor, as well as Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor – and friends, such as actor-designer Masaba Gupta and actor Bhumi Pednekar, added to the glamour of Sonam's baby shower.
Sonam is expecting her second child with businessman-husband, Anand Ahuja. The two married on May 8, 2018, and are already parents to a son, Vayu, who was born on August 20, 2022. Sonam officially confirmed her second pregnancy on November 20, 2025, through an Instagram post captioned simply, "Mother."
