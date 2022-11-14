Step inside Anil Kapoor's 4-floor Mumbai home with the most stunning terrace garden you've ever seen

Anil Kapoor is the latest celebrity to give a tour of his home for fans. Anil lives with his wife Sunita Kapoor in a house that is spread across four floors and boasts of maximalist decor and the prettiest terrace garden you've ever seen.

In the new episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, Anil shows the camera his den, his gym, the green terrace and more. He begins by saying the house is a product of his hard work, sweat and blood. “Every brick, every stone, everything is made of my blood, sweat and hard work. There is no scam, fate or luck involved," he says as we get tiny glimpses of his den.

With wooden ceilings, dark wood furniture and ornate mirrors on walls, Anil showed the camera crew around his ‘den’, the last apartment he brought in the building and refurbished to his taste. Large windows on one side of the room let in views of the lush greenery outside. Inside, there is a Chesterfield sofa in brown leather, a highback white fabric chair, a centre table loaded with books, trunks and other artefacts. There is also a wooden pulpit from a church where Anil likes to work and get his script readings done. The artwork also has a European touch with Catholic imagery and scenes painted on canvas.

Next, he moves to his home gym with all the basic equipment and machinery. The room is clearly where Anil spends a lot of his time, considering his recent love for exercising and building a toned body. Then, he takes us to his lovely terrace garden, full of lush green plants, a sitting area, a bar area and many ceramic vessels kept in the centre of the sitting area. Speaking about his terrace garden, Anil says that his wife Sunita and her mother have a big love for plants and trees, which shows in this part of the house.

Anil was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. His upcoming movies include Fighter and Animal.

