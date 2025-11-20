Sonam Kapoor announces 2nd pregnancy; flaunts baby bump in pink outfit once worn by Princess Diana

Sonam Kapoor is set to embrace motherhood again. The actress announced her second pregnancy on Thursday, November 20, by donning a beautiful pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. The Neerja star got the internet buzzing with the good news, as following her announcement, the Bollywood celebrities could not control their excitement and dropped their thoughts in the comment section. Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in pictures in a pink outfit that Princess Diana once wore.

As for her outfit, the actress wore Escada by Margaretha Ley, 1988, which heavily resembled the former Princess of Wales’ suit from one of her outings back in the day.

Sonam Kapoor’s Princess Diana-inspired outfit

As for the detailing on the dress, Kapoor’s outfit was based on a pure wool fabric with oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. Additionally, the actress carried a black purse with her, which also complemented her sunglasses. She left her hair open and donned a watch and golden rings to accessorize.

The Aisha actress added tights and a pair of black heels to the ensemble. She kept the makeup to a minimum.

Meanwhile, as Kapoor added the pictures on her social media, she went on to caption it as “Mother” followed by a kissing face emoji. Congratulating on the good news, actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats, mamacitaaa.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in as she wrote, “Sona and Anand ❤️❤️❤️.”

Others, including the new mother in town, Patralekhaa, went on to give her blessings to the couple, while Kapoor’s mother, Sunita, went on to compliment Sonam’s look.

The dad-to-be, Anand Ahuja, gushed over his wife as he commented, “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!”

Sonam Kapoor’s expanding family

Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy rumors came true with the actress announcing it in style. Apart from the baby on the way, Kapoor is also a mother to her three-year-old son, Vayu, whom she and Ahuja welcomed in 2022.

At the time, the couple posted about the arrival of their son on Instagram with the caption, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married since 2018.

FAQs

Q1. When did Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get married?

Ans. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018.

Q2. How old is Vayu?

Ans. Vayu is three years old.