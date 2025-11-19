Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha name their baby boy Neer: Know its beautiful meaning here

On Wednesday, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chaddha announced the name of their newborn son, revealing for the first time the tender moments of their life as new parents. Sharing a Sanskrit quote, “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam - tatra eva Neer”, Parineeti introduced their son as Neer, a name the couple described as “pure, divine, limitless.” It’s a combination of Parineeti and Raghav’s names. Parineeti and Raghav, married in September 2023, introduce their newborn son Neer, celebrating their love and new parenthood. (Instagram: parineetichopra)

Parineeti names her baby boy Neer

Accompanying the announcement were two intimate photographs: one showing the couple softly kissing their baby’s tiny feet, and another capturing them gently cupping his feet in their hands, symbolising love and protection. She also wrote in the caption, "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."

Neer was born a few weeks earlier on 19 October, away from the public eye and surrounded only by the couple’s closest circle. Parineeti and Raghav chose not to reveal his face or details immediately. The couple issued a joint statement on Instagram announcing the arrival of their baby boy. “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. We can’t remember life before this moment. Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything,” the couple added, signing off with, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

Parineeti and Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav’s journey together began quietly, away from paparazzi flashes and headlines. Speculations surfaced when the two were spotted together in Delhi in early 2023, their easy comfort hinting at something deeper. By May 2023, the couple confirmed their relationship with an engagement ceremony at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Later that year, they sealed their bond in an intimate yet grand wedding at Udaipur, blending tradition with elegance on 23 September.

Parineeti's latest work

Professionally, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a film that earned her praise for her acting chops. Up next, she is gearing up for her upcoming projects, which include an untitled mystery thriller series on Netflix and the Hindi film Jugalbandi. She has completed filming for the Netflix series, which also features actors such as Tahir Raj Bhasin and Jennifer Winget.