Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra hosts Fake Talk Show with Raghav Chaddha, asks, 'ghar me haldi kahan rakhi hai?'

In an unexpected but heartwarming twist to celebrity interviews, mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra recently hosted a "fake talk show" featuring none other than her husband, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. What started as a fun online video turned into a charming and candid glimpse into their relationship, filled with banter, sweet revelations, and a few laugh-out-loud moments. Parineeti Chopra hosts a fake talk show with husband Raghav Chadha, showcasing their playful relationship.

Parineeti asks some cheeky questions to Raghav

Parineeti kicked off the segment by introducing Raghav as her “amazing husband and Rajya Sabha member,” before diving straight into a flurry of witty questions. One of the first things she joked about was Raghav’s flawless Hindi vocabulary. “Your Hindi is so good that even my mom and I have to look up words in the dictionary,” she teased. She followed it up by asking him, “When have you ever made tea for me?”

Raghav listed five different types of tea and even mentioned that he makes her haldi wala doodh every night, which is good for pregnant women. Parineeti blushed, only to slyly ask, “Where is the haldi even kept in our house?” Raghav laughed and replied: “Aap aam khaiye, gutliyaan kyun gin rahe ho? (Enjoy the mangoes, don't count the seeds.)”

Their banter continued when Raghav reminded her that she doesn’t even drink tea. To this, Parineeti cheekily said, “If you make it, I will.” The couple’s loving dynamic was clear as they playfully teased each other throughout the segment.

If not politician what career would Raghav choose?

One standout moment was when Parineeti questioned Raghav on his statement: “Chunav paanch saal mein ek baar hote hain, lekin biwi ka dil har ghante jeetna padta hai. (Elections happen every 5 years but one has to win a wife's heart every hour)” When she asked him what he meant, Raghav explained with a smile, “It’s true. You have to meet your wife every day, and it’s my duty to keep her happy.” Parineeti couldn’t help but laugh, “Bade hoke aapko politician banna chahiye (You should become a politician once you grow up),” to which he playfully replied, “A lot of people have told me that.”

Referring to Raghav’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Parineeti added, “Now people think you’re such a good boy and that I’m the annoying wife, which is why you have to win my heart every hour.” Raghav countered the joke with a sweet, knowing smile.

In a spontaneous twist, Parineeti jokingly said she had asked ChatGPT what questions to ask her husband. One of them? “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” Raghav diplomatically answered, “Both of us.” Parineeti then shared a touching story. When they decided to commit to each other, she visited a gurdwara and received prasad twice. “It felt like a sign from the universe that I wasn’t just one person anymore, I was two,” she said. She even sent a photo of the moment to Raghav, who recalled she was shooting in Talwandi, Punjab, at the time.

When asked what career Raghav would have pursued if not politics, Parineeti cheekily suggested he’d make a great actor. But Raghav stuck to his roots, saying he’d be in finance; he’s a chartered accountant by training. She suggested law, but he humbly replied, “Not good, but decent.”

On work-life balance, and why Parinneeti calls him Raga

They also reflected on work-life balance. Raghav admitted that before marriage, it was “all work,” but now there’s “life and some balance.” Parineeti adorably chimed in, “I want more time with you. Maybe just work for five minutes a day and spend the rest with me.” Laughing, Raghav responded, “Okay, let’s squeeze it down to 2.5 or 3 minutes.”

Fans also learned why Parineeti calls him Raga. It turns out that it originated from a young family member who couldn’t pronounce his name. However, she clarified, “I call him Raghav only when I’m angry.”

The tables turned when Raghav asked Parineeti what she had learned about love after marriage. Her heartfelt reply: “I’ve learned love from Raghav. I have no patience, but he’s calm and simple. I’ve become a better person with him. Love is about patience.”

When it came to who is more romantic, both tried to claim the title. Parineeti said Raghav expresses love through “aggressive caretaking,” while Raghav simply smiled. On the funnier one? They both agreed it was Parineeti. “I live to make people laugh,” she said proudly.

The couple married in September 2023 in a beautiful and intimate ceremony in Udaipur. They are now expecting their first child.